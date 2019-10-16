Zombie Army 4: Dead War PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Date Revealed

Today, Rebellion — the developer best-known for the Sniper Elite series — announced that Zombie Army 4: Dead War will release worldwide on February 4, 2020. To accompany the news, the UK developer has also released a brand-new entry showing the title in action. Rebellion has confirmed the PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Game Store. It’s unclear if this is timed or a permanent exclusive, but we do know the game will cost $50 at launch.

Lastly, Rebellion took the opportunity to breakdown the game’s various editions. In addition to a normal ol’ standard edition, players will have the opportunity to cop a deluxe edition for $10 more, a “super” deluxe edition for $30 more, and then there will also be a Collector’s Edition. Below, you can check out the breakdown for yourself, courtesy of Rebellion:

Standard Edition ($49.99):

A copy of Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Additional Character Pack – Playable character: Undead Airman (pre-order bonus)

Collector’s Edition (PS4 and Xbox One only):

A copy of Zombie Army 4: Dead War

10-inch Zombie Shark figurine

Exclusive Collector’s Edition box

60-page art book

SteelBook case

Digital soundtrack sampler

Additional Character Pack – Playable character: Undead Airman

Deluxe Edition ($59.99):

A copy of Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Additional Character Pack – Playable character: Undead Airman

Additional Weapon Skin Pack – Weapon Skins: Solid Gold

Additional Weapon Bundle – Weapon Bundle: FG-24 Semi-auto Rifle (Includes 1

Weapon, 2 Charms, 2 Bespoke Weapon Skins)

Additional Character Outfit Bundle – Character Outfit: Undercover Karl (1 Costume, 2 Hats)

Super Deluxe Edition ($79.99):

A copy of Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Season Pass: Three new campaign levels – Experience blood-curdling new campaign missions for one-to-four players. Four new character packs – New playable characters to be used in any mode. Nine new weapon bundles – Weapon bundles including new weapons, charms, skins and more. Five new weapon skin packs – Customize your weapons, with effects ranging from wrapping paper to hot lava. Four new character outfit packs – Dress up your characters with new outfits and hats.



Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches.

“Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for one-to-four players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon,” reads an official pitch of the game.