Funko's Spider-Man vs Venom and Punisher War Machine Exclusive Marvel Pops Have Launched

If you're a Marvel fan that collects Funko Pops, you'll be happy to know that Funko has just released two spectacular figures. Punisher War Machine and a Spider-Man vs Venom Comic Moment Pop have just dropped, and they're both Previews Exclusive releases. That means quantities are limited and you'll only be able to find them at comic shops and specialty retailers. UPDATE: Apparently there will be TWO versions of each of the Pop figures below - a standalone version and one with a bonus comic. Pre-order links for the comic book bonus version will be added below when they become available - which should be very soon. Odds are they will be more expensive, or in a collector's bundle, so if you don't want to go that route you can stick with the standalone versions.

That having been said, you'll want to go after the Spider-Man vs. Venom Comic Moments Pop figure first since it is likely to be the most popular. It's based on the iconic Todd McFarlane illustration that appeared in 1989 on the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #316 (eBay) and in 2018 on the Spider-Man Vs. Venom Omnibus (eBay). It's one of the most exciting Marvel Moments Pops we've ever seen. If you agree, you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 while it lasts.

The second PX Exclusive Marvel Pop figure release is Punisher War Machine, which is based on the time Frank Castle got the chance to run amok in Tony Stark's War Machine armor. That figure is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99. It follows Hasbro's Marvel Legends Punisher War Machine figure and Future Fight electronic helmet that were released back in October.

Again, the Spider-Man vs Venom and Punisher War Machine Pop figures are Previews Exclusives, so they won't be available everywhere. Plus, when they're gone, they're gone. The same goes for the Avengers: Endgame "I am Iron Man" Tony Stark moment glow-in-the-dark Pop figure, which was still available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at the time of writing. That one might be nearing the end of its run, so jump on it while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!