Amazon B2G1 Free Blu-ray Sale Includes Some Big Box Sets
Amazon has run numerous buy 2, get 1 free sales in the past, but the one that they dropped for February 2021 is especially great for movie and TV Blu-rays. The greatness is kicked up another notch for anyone that's in the market for some big Blu-ray box sets. Indeed, fans of The Office don't need to pay for a Peacock subscription if they grab The Office Blu-ray box set as part of this deal. You might even get it for free.
You can shop Amazon's entire B2G1 free sale right here while it lasts. There are a wide range of items that can be combined to take advantage of the deal, like books, video games, board games and more. You can single out the Blu-ray offers by selecting "Movies & TV" under the Department section in the toolbar, then break it down further by price, franchise, format, etc. Or use the sale search bar to find something specific. We've also highlighted some of the best Blu-ray offerings from the sale below. Just keep in mind that Blu-ray titles can be added or removed from the sale at any time.
- The Office Complete Series Box Set
- The Hobbit 4K Box Set
- Game of Thrones 4K Complete Series Box Set
- Harry Potter 8 Film 4K Box Set
- Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series Box Set
- Star Trek Picard Season One Box Set
- Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection
- Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Box Set
- Indiana Jones Complete Adventures Box Set
- Akira 4K
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Many of the Studio Ghibli Blu-rays
- Scarface 4K
The list above is only a fraction of the Blu-rays that are eligible for the B2G1 free sale, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.