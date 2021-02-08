Amazon Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal Includes PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch Games

Amazon is running another one of their big buy 2, get 1 free sales that allows you to mix and match between a wide range of items like Blu-rays, books, and video games. If you're here for the games, you'll be happy to know that the latest B2G1 deal is loaded with video games for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It even includes titles for the brand new PS5 and Xbox Series X. We would say that the collection of deals for the Nintendo Switch is especially strong, which is rare.

You can shop Amazon's entire buy 2, get 1 free sale right here while it lasts. You can break the sale down by video games and console using the toolbar on the product page, but we've highlighted some of the top titles below. Just keep in mind that titles can be added or removed at any time, so if you see a game you want, get on it right away. Some of the games are also heavily discounted on top of the B2G1 deal.

PS4 and PS5: Best Deals

Xbox One / Series X: Best Deals

Nintendo Switch: Best Deals

More Gaming Deals

The B2G1 free sale includes a lot more games than we've featured here, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. You can use the toolbar to break the sale down by category and console. The video game deals are also compatible with any other item in the sale. Note that Target is also running a similar B2G1 free sale right now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.