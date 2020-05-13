Cyberpunk 2077 Funko Pops Fully Revealed With the Mysterious Takemura

Funko Pop figures from the upcoming CD Projekt Red game Cyberpunk 2077 were first unveiled during London Toy Fair back in January, and now you can take a better look at them with new images featuring their final designs. Not only that, a Funko Pop figure of Takemura is finally up for pre-order after being leaked at London Toy Fair and pulled from the official announcement at the last minute.

Details about Takemura are virtually nonexistent at this point, but only major players in a franchise get Funko Pops, so we can assume that the character will be important. In addition to the Takemura Pop, there are two variants based on Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand character, along with Male V, and Female V. Pre-orders for the Cyberpunk 2077 Pops are available via the links below with shipping slated for May:

Note that most of the Cyberpunk 2077 Pop figures featured here are also available to pre-order on Amazon with a ship date slated for October. And if you're wondering, the answer is no. None of the Pops have NSFW customization options.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

