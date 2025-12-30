Grab the Entire Deus Ex Series for 82% Off in End-of-Year Winter Event

Winter video game sales are in full swing, but one that’s absolutely worth your attention? GOG’s Deus Ex Bundle has been lowered to a jaw-dropping 82% off, bringing the entire mainline series down to just $12.79.

The catch? This offer vanishes faster than an augmented agent in the shadows on January 3, 2026.

What’s In The Bundle

The complete package includes the entire narrative arc of the legendary Deus Ex franchise:

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition – The groundbreaking 2000 classic that redefined player choice in a dystopian world of conspiracies and cybernetic enhancements.

– The groundbreaking 2000 classic that redefined player choice in a dystopian world of conspiracies and cybernetic enhancements. Deus Ex: Invisible War – Set two decades after the original, exploring the societal fallout of the first game’s earth-shaking conclusion.

– Set two decades after the original, exploring the societal fallout of the first game’s earth-shaking conclusion. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut – Step into Adam Jensen’s augmented shoes as he unravels a global conspiracy following a devastating terrorist attack.

– Step into Adam Jensen’s augmented shoes as he unravels a global conspiracy following a devastating terrorist attack. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition – Jensen’s journey continues in a world now openly hostile to the augmented, complete with all DLC content.

– Jensen’s journey continues in a world now openly hostile to the augmented, complete with all DLC content. Deus Ex Revision Mod – A free community-created overhaul that breathes new life into the original game with modern touches.

Why You Should Care (Besides The Obvious Savings)

This bundle normally runs $71.06, making this 82% discount one of the steepest price drops the franchise has ever seen. GOG’s DRM-free approach means no activation hoops or online check-ins. Just download and play forever. Even better, if you already own some titles, the price automatically adjusts.

There’s a reason Deus Ex remains the gold standard for immersive sims nearly 25 years later. The original and Human Revolution in particular stand as masterclasses in player agency and environmental storytelling, which is something countless user reviews continue to echo.

Perfect Timing For Fans

The deal lands at an interesting moment for the franchise. In early 2024, reports surfaced that a new Deus Ex project had been cancelled during development, leaving the series’ future murky at best. That uncertainty makes this bundle both a convenient entry point for newcomers and a way for longtime fans to complete their collections while the getting’s good.

For just under thirteen bucks, you’re getting four main games spanning multiple decades of gaming evolution, with stories that intertwine across a richly realized cyberpunk universe. Whether you’re looking to revisit Jensen’s chrome-plated adventures or experiencing the conspiracy-laden world of Deus Ex for the first time, this winter deal hits at the perfect time for late-holiday gaming sessions.

Don’t sleep on this one, though. Head over to GOG before January 3rd and grab what’s easily one of the best values in immersive sim gaming.