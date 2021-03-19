Disney Jungle Cruise Skipper Mickey Funko Pop Pre-Orders are Live

Last year, Disney and Funko partnered on a Parks exclusive Jungle Cruise Skipper Congo Queen Pop Ride figure, but the only way to get one these days is to spend a lot of money on eBay. On the plus side, a new version of the Pop figure has been released with Mickey Mouse at the helm, and pre-orders for this attraction are departing right now.

The Funko Pop Rides: Jungle Cruise Skipper Mickey with Boat figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with a release date slated for June 27th. Note that this is a common figure, and it's $10 cheaper than the original Disney Parks exclusive. That should make some Disney/Funko fans out there pretty happy.

In other big Disney merch news, the LEGO 21326 Winnie the Pooh set has launched with 1265 pieces that come together to depict Pooh Bear's house in the Hundred Acre Wood. Naturally, it's under a big oak tree that provides a ready source of honey.

The Winnie the Pooh LEGO Ideas set recently launched here at LEGO.com for $99.99 for VIP members but sold out in a heartbeat. However, you can bet that a restock will happen on the general release date of April 1st starting at 9am PST (3/31) / 12am EST (4/1), so be ready at that time to grab it.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.