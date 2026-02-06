February 2026 LEGO Guide: New Sets, Promo Events, and Day Drops

February is shaping up to be a great month where LEGO collectors and enthusiasts are concerned. There are already a handful of great sets up for grabs that were released on February 1 and there are plenty of new drops to come.

Later this month we’ll see a ton of fun sets for all kinds of LEGO fiends, ranging from LEGO Education kits emphasizing build-and-learn that you can use to spend time with kids to hotly anticipated Pokémon Day hits set to drop on February 27.

If you want to prepare in advance, the following guide will keep you informed and ready to build:

LEGO Sets Released on February 1

Priced at $89.99, the LEGO Flower Wall Set 11503 is a 879-piece home decor build made to live on your wall, not on a shelf. You build a sturdy frame and fill it with camellias, clematis, ranunculus, roses, hydrangea, cornflowers, mimosa, and waxflower branches, and you can rearrange the layout in custom combinations. It’s built to be displayed in landscape, portrait, or angled orientations, and you can connect it with other frames for a larger wall display.

The LEGO Spring Wreath Set 40957 is a seasonal decorative set at $39.99 designed to add a little pastel-hued flair in time for Easter. It is a follow-up to the earlier Christmas and Halloween wreaths, and a summer wreath is expected later in the year. If you buy LEGO as gifts or you like casual builds that double as decor, this one fits neatly.

LEGO Icons Golden Retriever Puppy Set 11384 is a display build with big gift energy and a whole lot of personality. Priced at $139.99, it includes 2,102 pieces and is described as “annoyingly cute” (which we kinda get). The puppy has a poseable arm that you can remove to change the pose, so you can keep it feeling fresh on a desk or shelf. It is aimed at LEGO fans, dog lovers, and anyone shopping for a cheerful gift. Unfortunately, it is currently sold out, but you can still place a backorder.

Gift With Purchase Penguins In Love Set 40886 is scheduled for January 29 to February 6, or while stocks last. This one comes as a free gift with purchases over $80. It is timed for Valentine’s Day and is expected to sell out quickly. If you want it, you’ll definitely want to shop ASAP or risk having to hit the second hand market to pick it up.

LEGO Education Sets For Home Use

LEGO Education Moon Mission Science Kit 45200 is designed as a hands-on science and learning kit for parents to build with kids at home. It is concept-focused rather than display-focused, and it is not necessarily aimed at AFOL collectors. The theme keeps the build centered on learning through doing, so it fits best when you want an activity you can share. It contains 519 pieces and is priced at $49.99.

The LEGO Education Antarctic Animal Science Kit 45201 follows the same home learning approach and is meant for building and exploring science concepts with kids. The Antarctica-inspired set contains 461 pieces and is priced at $49.99. If you want a kit that feels like an activity session, this is built for that.

LEGO Education Mars Mission Science Kit 45202 leans into space and exploration with the same parent-and-kid building intent. Safe to say this one will certainly spark little ones’ interest in today’s evolving space industry. The set contains 933 pieces and is priced at $99.99.

LEGO Education Arctic Animal Science Kit 45203 pairs with the other animal-themed kit as a home education build. It is the biggest educational kit with 1134 pieces and priced at $99.99. The set explores the Arctic habitat and animals living there.

LEGO Pokémon Day Releases on February 27

LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise Set 72153 is the premium flagship set that brings the original Kanto starters in their final evolutions. It sold out during pre-orders and will probably be back on Pokémon Day. However, this one is going to be the hardest set to get on launch day. If you want the best shot possible, you need to have your card ready right at launch and move fast.

LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball Set 72152 is the iconic mainstream option in the Pokémon department and is currently available for pre-order. It’s expected to be popular with casual LEGO and Pokémon fans because it’s instantly recognizable and well, adorable.

LEGO Pokémon Eevee Set 72151 is predicted to be a sleeper hit with a huge fan base. It’s unique and on par with Pikachu, in that its adorable and recognizable, making it an easy win for collectors and casual fans.

Pokémon Launch Extras

Kanto Region Badge Collection Set 40892 is the Pokémon gift with purchase tied to buying the Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise set. It already sold out once during pre-orders and is expected to sell out very quickly on launch day. It will likely resell for high prices on eBay, so be on the LEGO website at midnight on February 27 or queue at physical stores to grab it before it’s gone.

Mini Pokémon Center Set 40911 is an Insiders reward set that costs 2,600 Insiders points. It is limited to one per account and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is compared to the blue Mario Kart shell reward from last year, which is a nice hint at how quickly it could disappear.

Grab Your Favorite LEGO Set Right Now

If you’ve got your eye on a new LEGO release this month, treat it like a calendar event, not a spur-of-the-moment decision. You’ll particularly want to decide if Pokémon Day is a casual buy or a full launch mission, because the flagship set and its gift are built for fast sellouts.

Either way, you have enough here to build something fun, hang something up, or snag a set that will have people asking, “Wait, LEGO made that?”