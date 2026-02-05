LEGO KPop Demon Hunters Sets Confirmed, Here’s What We Know

KPop Demon Hunters is getting the LEGO treatment, and yes, it is official. LEGO and Netflix have announced a full LEGO KPop Demon Hunters theme that aims to bring all the best scenes from the hit movie to life, at least in brick form. This is the first time LEGO has ever released sets for KPop Demon Hunters but it won’t be the last as more sets are already planned for 2027.

The movie was described as Netflix’s breakout hit of 2025, with over half a billion streams, and HUNTR/X was touted as the first K-pop girl group to reach number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, plus their track “Golden” won a Grammy. The rollout of official KPop Demon Hunter merchandise is long overdue and LEGO just added a new dimension for fans and collectors.

LEGO KPop Demon Hunters Sets Are Coming

The first-ever LEGO KPop Demon Hunters set focuses on Derpy, the beloved supernatural tiger, and the teaser shows Derpy knocking over a flowerpot. LEGO and Netflix say the set is designed for both play and display, so you can build it and then show it off without hiding it in the toy bin.

LEGO and Netflix also confirm that additional sets coming in 2027 will expand the LEGO KPop Demon Hunters universe, which keeps the door open for a bigger lineup later. The figure style is still unknown, since it is not clear whether the theme will use minidolls, minifigures, or both, although Huntrix has appeared as a minifigure in LEGO Fortnite. It adds to the massive toy lineup KPop Demon Hunters is planning.

If you want the cleanest path to updates, you can watch for news as LEGO refreshes the official page with release details. However, you can also sign up for the newsletter and become a LEGO Insider member, and then you can be first in line for drop timing when the 2026 set goes live. Since KPop Demon Hunters became such a big phenomenon with award nominations and big wins, this collaboration is set to pique interest in collectors’ minds.