Funko Avengers Victory Shawarma Series Bruce Banner is Shipping Now

Funko recently completed their Avengers Assemble Pop series, which formed a display when the six deluxe figures in the collection were brought together. Back in December, Funko started fresh with a new Avengers series that is all about the iconic victory shawarma post-credits scene in the original 2012 Avengers film.

We love that Funko is going to spend the better part of 2021 releasing deluxe Pop figures of an exhausted group of superheroes eating shawarma. Then again, the shawarma scene is the second biggest group moment in the film, so it makes complete sense.

As it was with the Avengers Assemble series, the Victory Shawarma Series will be exclusive to Amazon, and your opportunity to collect them all begins with Bruce Banner. The figure emerged from pre-order today and is available to order here on Amazon for $19.99. Pre-orders for the second Pop figure in the series - Tony Stark - are live now.

As for the Avengers Assemble Funko Pop lineup, all six of the Pop figures in the series can be found in the Amazon links below. As you will see, the complete set can be combined into a large display that captures the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles.

