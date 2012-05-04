Funko's Second Avengers Victory Shawarma Series Pop is Tony Stark

Back in December, Funko kicked off their second exclusive Avengers Assemble Pop figure series with Victory Shawarma Bruce Banner. The second release in what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection is Tony Stark. When all six Deluxe Pop figures are combined, they will form the iconic victory shawarma post-credits scene in the original 2012 Avengers film.

The Pop figure of Tony Stark slouching in his chair amidst the restaurant wreckage is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $19.99 with a release date slated for April 15th. The Bruce Banner Shawarma series Pop figure is available there as well with shipping slated for February 15th. In fact, the entire series is exclusive to Amazon, so look for Hawkeye, Captain America, Black Widow, and Thor to be added to that link as we progress through 2021.

If you haven't collected all of the first Marvel Avengers Assemble Pop figure series, you can find all of the info right here. While you're at it, you might want to browse through the massive list of new Pop figures that Funko released for their 10-day Funko Fair 2021 event.

Day 4 of Funko Fair 2021 was dedicated to Marvel, though many of the announcements didn't contain new Pops. The Deadpool 30th anniversary wave was one exception. DC made out a little better on Day 9 with gems like the Superman Action Comics #1 Pop figure, a Flash wave, and a Wonder Woman 80th anniversary wave.

