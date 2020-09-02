Funko Pop Elvis Presley Makes His '68 Comeback As a Sparkly Exclusive

Funko has released a handful of Elvis Presley Pop figures in the distant past, and they currently fetch prices in the hundreds for the standard figures and thousands for the Chase figures. That said, Funko has just released their first Elvis Pop figure in many years, and it's an exclusive - the 1968 Comeback Special Pop with dazzling diamond glitter deco!

Indeed, The King of Rock and Roll has returned in Pop figure form with his look from the '68 Comeback Special aka Singer Presents...Elvis (weirdly, the special was sponsored by the Singer Corporation of sewing machine fame). The televised concert marked Elvis' return to live performance after spending the better part of the decade in Hollywood. The figure features Elvis in his iconic jumpsuit, which comes complete with a diamond glitter treatment for maximum sparkle under stage lights.

Whether you're an Elvis fan or not, this is a must have Pop figure for Funko collectors. The only place you can pre-order one is right here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $14.99. Keep in mind that when Funko Pop glitter Elvis leaves the building, he's leaving for good. In other words, when they sell out, you'll have to grab one here on eBay. Previously released Funko Pops are also available here on eBay if you're willing to pay the price.

