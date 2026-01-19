Funko Pop KPop Demon Hunters: Where to Order

Fresh off its breakout success, “KPop Demon Hunters” is getting its next collectible treatment. Funko has officially unveiled new vinyl figures inspired by the animated hit, bringing the Netflix movie’s larger-than-life K-pop energy and supernatural flair straight to collectors’ shelves.

The lineup spotlights Huntrix (stylized as HUNTR/X)—Rumi, Mira, and Zoey—capturing the group in stylized Pop! form that blends idol aesthetics with demon-slaying edge. With bold colors, dynamic poses, and music-meets-monsters attitude, these “KPop Demon Hunters” Funko Pops feel less like standard desk figures and more like a miniature arena tour—one that just happens to come with a few demonic threats baked in.

KPop Demon Hunters Funko Pop Figures Are Up For Preorder

The Funko Pop lineup turns the main cast into must-have desk guardians, and the smartest play right now is focusing on the latest preorder listings. The core figures to watch are Rumi, Mira, Zoey, and Jinu, plus Derpy with Sussie for anyone who loves the adorable sidekick energy. Jinu also gets extra collector hype thanks to the chase chance, which feels like pulling a rare photocard, only it lives in a window box.

Where to Preorder on Walmart and Amazon Without Overpaying

Walmart is currently one of the cleanest places to lock in $14.88 preorders across the lineup. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are listed at $14.88, Derpy with Sussie is also $14.88, and Jinu with Chase is also sitting at the same price point. Fans are readily buying the Funko Pops, and Jinu is labeled a best seller, which is a pretty strong signal that the affordable preorders are the ones fans are snapping up first. If you have Walmart Plus, it is the best way to save during checkout.

Funko Pop! Kpop Demon Hunters – Set of 3 Huntr/x – Rumi, Mira, and Zoey Buy on Amazon for 23% Off

Amazon is matching that sweet spot too, which is great for anyone who prefers Prime checkout or wants a backup option. You can preorder Rumi, Derpy with Sussie, and Jinu with the chase chance for the same price of $14.88. You can also consider the higher-priced bundles with box protectors for $66.05, with a 23% discount, if the goal is premium packaging or a set in one click. For a little extra, you will be relieved to have the full band.

Preorder Your Favorite KPop Demon Hunter Before the Stock Runs Out

For the best value, treat $14.88 like the Honmoon itself and protect it. Preorder the core crew on Walmart or Amazon while those listings are live, or chase the bundle if you prefer getting a sureshot all-in-one package.

