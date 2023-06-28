G.I. Joe Yo Joe June Concludes With Transformers Mashup and New Classified Series Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is concluding their Yo Joe June event with some exciting additions, most notably with the Transformers x G.I. Joe Soundwave Dreadnok Thunder Machine. There are also new 6-inch G.I. Joe Classified figures that include Crimson Viper, Firefly, and Nunchuck. All-in-all, there have been four waves of new G.I. Joe figures for Yo Joe June, and you'll find all of the details you need for these figures below. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Transformers x G.I. Joe Soundwave Dreadnok Thunder Machine with Zartan and Zarana Action Figures ($99.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This set includes '80s style 3 3/4-inch O-ring Zartan and Zarana action figures, a 10-inch Soundwave figure that converts from robot to the iconic Dreadnok Thunder Machine mode in 33 steps, and a Ravage figure that converts from cassette mode to Jaguar mode in 10 steps. In cassette mode, Ravage can fit inside the Soundwave figure's chest. Zartan and Zarana can also fit inside the vehicle mode and behind the turret.

Note that the set is scaled to match the 1986 Dreadnok Thunder Machine vehicle and it comes with sword, cannon, 3 blasters, 2 grill guards, light bar, and chain leash accessories.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Crimson Viper ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Crimson Viper figure comes with 5 accessories including backpack, bandana, goggles, and 2 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Firefly ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Firefly figure comes with 11 accessories, including goggles, backpack, RC car with remote, 2 mines, knife, and 2 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Nunchuck ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Joining the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Ralph "Nunchuk" Badducci comes with 7 accessories including a dagger, 2 swords, 2 claws and 2 nunchaku; and a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snow Serpent ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Deluxe Snow Serpent figure includes 20 character-inspired accessories including snowboard, snowshoes, backpack, wolf pelt cape, wolf head cowl, goggles, knife, and 12 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Low-Light ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Low-Light figure includes 10 character-inspired accessories including backpack, weapon case, knife, his signature goggles, and 2 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Grunt ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Robert "Grunt" Graves figure includes 8 character-inspired accessories including 2 helmets, knife, backpack, fold-down team awareness device, and 3 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tunnel Rat ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Tunnel Rat comes with 8 character-inspired accessories including goggles, backpack with 2 attachable flashlights, satchel, knife, and 2 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Desert Commando Snake Eyes ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Desert Commando Snake Eyes comes with 9 character-inspired accessories including a backpack, scabbard, 2 swords, knife, removable grenade bandolier, and two weapon accessories with an interchangeable suppressor; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra EEL ($24.99) – Amazon Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra Eel comes with 6 character-inspired accessories including a helmeted mask with breathing hoses and dive light detail, rebreather backpack with propulsion units, 2 fins, dive knife, and speargun; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic B.A.T., 69 ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Arctic B.A.T. figure contains 8 character-inspired accessories including chainsaw hand attachment, backpack, 2 weapon accessories, alternate head, and 3 interchangeable chest plates to customize your figure for troop building possibilities; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tiger Force Dusty, 65 ($24.99) – Target Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Action Figures line, Tiger Force Dusty includes 6 character-inspired accessories including his backpack, 2 pairs of goggles to pose on the figure or his helmet and weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Python Crimson Guard, 66 ($24.99) – Target Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Action Figures line, this Python Crimson Guard figure includes 6 character-inspired accessories including his backpack and multiple weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tele-Viper & Cobra Flight Pod (Trubble Bubble), 79 ($54.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, the Tele-Viper & Cobra Flight Pod (Trubble Bubble) figure and vehicle set contains 9 character-inspired accessories including two alternate heads, backpack with modular communications array, an aerial mine with removable hatch, and 2 missile accessories; plus a footlocker.

In other G.I. Joe collectibles news, Cobra's stealth specialist Firefly was added to Mezco Toyz's lineup of high-end G.I. Joe One:12 Collective figures earlier this week. The figure includes an enormous amount of accessories like a chest harness, utility belt, thigh holsters, tactical boots, and a backpack that pairs with the flying and rover drone accessories. There are also tons of weapons and explosives, as well as alternate heads / hands. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59. you won't be charged until it ships, which should be sometime around March 2024. You can check out more of Mezco's G.I. Joe releases here at Entertainment Earth.