New Hasbro G.I. Joe Figure Pre-Orders: Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker, Snake Eyes and Timber

Hasbro has taken time out of their busy Star Wars and Marvel schedules to launch something special for G.I. Joe fans. Actually, there are three somethings, and one of them brings Transformers fans into the fun. Everything you need to know about the Transformers G.I Joe Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker mashup, the latest Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber 2-pack, and the Retro Collection Duke Vs. Cobra Commander action figures can be found below.

Transformers G.I. Joe Mash-Up Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker ($68.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ with the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): "Worlds collide in this Transformers-G.I. Joe mash-up pack! G.I. Joe and the Autobots team up to protect the world! Stalker and Bumblebee, disguised as an A.W.E. Striker, scout out Cobra-Decepticon strongholds. The Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker toy converts from robot to A.W.E. Striker mode in 21 steps and comes with G.I. Joe Retro Lonzo "Stalker" Wilkinson figure. Figures feature deco and details based on the worlds of Transformers and G.I. Joe. Includes cannon and weapon accessories. Accurate scale to the 1985 A.W.E. Striker toy. Packaging is inspired by a mash-up of the classic '80s toys with retro artwork. Lonzo "Stalker" Wilkinson toy comes on a card back with file card. 3 3/4-inch human figure can pilot scale vehicle that transforms into 9-inch robot figure. Includes 2 accessories and instructions."

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber Action Figures ($44.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The Snake Eyes and Timber figures come ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 12 character-inspired accessories including an array of weapons, alternate hands, and a fangs-bared alternate head for Timber; plus a footlocker to stow all their gear! And with custom artwork by Greg Manchess, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber package will make a mark on shelves. Includes 6-inch commando, fluffy white wolf, and 12 accessories."

G.I. Joe Retro Collection Duke Vs. Cobra Commander Action Figures ($41.99) – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse (Exclusive): "Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero 1982 animated series with the G.I. Joe Retro Collection Duke Vs. Cobra Commander 3.75" action figure two-pack presented in their own individual packaging that features original retro Hasbro branding. Fans and collectors can enjoy the nostalgia of the classically constructed Duke & Cobra Commander figures with classic detailing, original o-ring design and multiple points of articulation for dramatic action poseability. Look for more 3.75-inch-scale G.I. Joe Retro Collection figures to build teams of Joe heroes and Cobra villains! Each sold separately."

Note that the G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber set follows an Alpha Commandos set that launched last year. Hasbro also released a G.I. Joe Retro Collection A.W.E Striker vehicle yesterday that includes a 3 3/4-inch figure of Crankcase. That vehicle set can also be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. Finally the G.I. Joe Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank is another recent G.I. Joe Transformers mashup that you can check out right here.