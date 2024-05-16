Mutant Unleashes The Mummy Poster at Texas Frightmare Weekend (Exclusive)

Mutant officially launched earlier this year, a collective of prominent figures in the world of posters, records, collectibles, and all things pop culture, with this weekend's Texas Frightmare Weekend marking the first convention the group will be attending. To kick off their first convention, Mutant is bringing a number of limited-edition posters to Booth #111 from May 17th to May 20th, with ComicBook offering up a first look at their poster for the original The Mummy. Featuring artwork by Francesco Francavilla, the artwork honors the legacy of the beloved universal monster, who was first unleashed in theaters back in 1932.

In addition to The Mummy, Mutant will also be releasing posters for Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool and Kyle Edward Ball's Skinamarink.

You can check out an exclusive look at Mutant's The Mummy poster below, as well as their Infinity Pool and Skinamarink posters, which will be available at Booth #111 from May 17th to May 20th. Any remaining posters will be made available for purchase on madebymutant.com.