G.I. Joe Classified Series SDCC 2023 Exclusive Pre-Order Details

Here are the Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series figures that you can pre-order from San Diego Comic-Con.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is now in the books, and there are dozens of new figures to collect in Hasbro's Star Wars, Transformers, and Marvel Legends lineups. There are also some new drops for fans of the G.I. Joe Classified Series, which will wrap up the pre-order launches today, July 24th at 10am PT / 1pm ET with the Steel Corps Trooper 2-Pack. They also released a Tripwire, Apsara, & M.A.C.L.E.O.D. Deluxe pack and Cobra H.I.S.S. – Fire Team 788 that are available now. Details about all three drops can be found below.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Steel Corps Trooper 2-Pack ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ with code FREESHIP59): "This Steel Corps Troopers figure set is jam-packed with 28 character-inspired accessory pieces including 2 J.U.M.P. jetpacks, alternate heads, 13 blast effects, and 11 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker."

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tripwire, Apsara, & M.A.C.L.E.O.D., 78 ($34.99) – See at Hasbro Pulse: "This Tripwire, Apsara, & M.A.C.L.E.O.D. Deluxe pack contains 15 character-inspired accessories including his bomb-sniffing rat "Apsara," robot M.A.C.L.E.O.D. (Mobile Armored Control Lever for Ordnance Disposal) with remote control; mine sweeper, heavy and light armor gear, neck guards, and helmets, 2 mines, backpack, and weapon accessory; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear!"

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra H.I.S.S. – Fire Team 788 ($79.99) – See at Hasbro Pulse: "New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra H.I.S.S. – Fire Team 788 comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Cobra H.I.S.S. – Fire Team 788 three-figure set contains 35 character-inspired accessory pieces including 11 blast and laser effects, 3 backpacks, officer and infantry helmets, bandolier, bandana, axe, sai, knife, and over a dozen weapon accessories."

