SDCC 2023: New G.I. Joe and Godzilla Ultimates Figures Launch From Super7

Super7 is launching several new Ultimates figures in their G.I. Joe and Godzilla Ultimates lineup to celebrate the start of San Diego Comic-Con 2023! G.I. Joe and Godzilla – now there’s a mashup that we would like to see. Details about the new figures can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.
- G.I. Joe Ultimates Roadblock 7-Inch Action Figure ($55) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include 3x heads, 8x hands, pistol, knife, laser rifle, helmet, heavy machine gun with ammo, backpack with ammo box, tripod
- G.I. Joe Ultimates Crimson Guard 7-Inch Action Figure ($55) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 3x heads, 5x hands, rifle, backpack, pistol, donut, coffee, the germ, 2x germ test tubes
- G.I. Joe Ultimates Major Bludd 7-Inch Action Figure ($55) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 3x heads, 6x hands, pistol, rifle, bomb, binoculars, detonator, cassette, sheath
- G.I. Joe Ultimates Cover Girl 7-Inch Action Figure ($55) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 3x heads, 6x hands, missile, 2x rifles, mind control nullifier gun, hammer, shovel, walkie-talkie
- Make sure to check out the Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series drops from Walmart’s SDCC Collector Con event. Additional Hasbro G.I. Joe exclusive pre-order details will be available here after SDCC.
- Godzilla Ultimates SpaceGodzilla 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($85) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 2x heads, 6x hands, 6x crystal formations
- Godzilla Ultimates M.O.G.U.E.R.A. 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($85) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 2x heads, set of wings
In addition to the G.I. Joe and Godzilla releases, Super7 also served up new images of their upcoming Thundercats Ultimates Lair. Details about pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but you can keep up with the latest Super7 news right here.