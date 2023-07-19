SDCC 2023: New G.I. Joe and Godzilla Ultimates Figures Launch From Super7

Super7 is launching several new Ultimates figures in their G.I. Joe and Godzilla Ultimates lineup to celebrate the start of San Diego Comic-Con 2023! G.I. Joe and Godzilla – now there’s a mashup that we would like to see. Details about the new figures can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla Ultimates SpaceGodzilla 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($85) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 2x heads, 6x hands, 6x crystal formations

($85) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 2x heads, 6x hands, 6x crystal formations Godzilla Ultimates M.O.G.U.E.R.A. 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($85) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 2x heads, set of wings

In addition to the G.I. Joe and Godzilla releases, Super7 also served up new images of their upcoming Thundercats Ultimates Lair. Details about pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but you can keep up with the latest Super7 news right here.