Here's How to Get $20 of Free Amazon Credit For Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day might be a little different behind the scenes this year. Product shortages and price increases are becoming an issue for retailers across the board, so you'll want to think ahead and take advantage of every opportunity to save money. That said, when Amazon offers you free money for Prime Day, you should jump on it. We can help you out with that. Here's how to earn $20 or more in free Amazon credit for Prime Day 2021:

Amazon Assistant $10 Credit:

Amazon has been sending out email invites to select customers offering $10 in credit when they open Amazon Assistant in in your desktop browser five times in 14 days after activating the challenge. Credit must be used on a minimum purchase of $50 and you must activate by June 20th. Check your email to see if you are eligible for the offer. Details on Amazon Assistant can be found here.

Shop Small Businesses on Amazon:

One of the easiest ways to earn extra Amazon Credit For Prime Day was through a $10 bonus gift card promotion that Amazon started at the beginning of June. Unfortunately, that promotion has already sold out despite having an original end date of June 20th. The good news is that Prime Members still get a $10 credit when they spend $10 or more with small businesses on Amazon between June 7th and June 20th. You can shop these select small business products right here to earn your extra credit, which will be sent to you via a confirmation email.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card Credit:

The best gift card deal comes to Prime members when they sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card between June 1st and June 30th. You'll get a $150 gift card instantly upon approval, and Prime members will earn 5% back in Amazon credit on pretty much everything Amazon sells (3% for non-members). Note that this bonus is bumped up to 6% during Prime Day for Prime members and the $150 bonus is $50 more than previous years. You'll also get 2% back at restaurants, drug stores, and gas stations. Purchases outside of these categories are earn 1% back. There are some extra Prime Day benefits for cardholders as well - like 10% back on small business purchases.

Get the card: Sign up for the card You can sign up for the Amazon Prime card right here. Keep in mind that you'll need to be a frequent Amazon shopper and pay off your balance each month in order to make the card worthwhile. If you check both of those boxes, then the Amazon Prime Card is definitely worth it.

Alexa Sign-Up Bonus:

If you have an Alexa device, odds are you are already a Prime member. However, new U.S. members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will get a $5 Amazon credit for a limited time. Just say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

Other Ways to Save:

Make sure to check out Amazon's coupons section for additional deals on items that include everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. You can check out the most popular Amazon coupons right here.

When does Amazon Prime Day Start?

Prime Day 2021 will run from June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) through June 22. Usually held in July, the pandemic pushed Prime Day into October last year. You can check out some of Amazon's early Prime Day 2021 deals right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.