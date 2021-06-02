Amazon Prime Day 2021 Gift Card Deals Are Live Now

This morning, Amazon revealed that Prime Day 2021 would take place from June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) through June 22. The announcement included plenty of deals that you can take advantage of right now, but the biggest no-brainer on the list involves Amazon's gift cards.

The best gift card deal comes to Prime members when they sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card between June 1st and June 30th. You'll get a $150 gift card instantly upon approval in addition to the 5% (6% for Prime Day) that you'll get on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases. Cardholders will also enjoy additional discounts during Prime Day. You can sign up for the card right here.

The second Amazon gift card deal is one that Prime members can take advantage of between June 1st and June 20th. You'll get a $10 Amazon credit with the purchase of select Amazon-branded gift cards worth $40 or more when you use the code GIFTFORPD21. You can take advantage of that deal right here while it lasts.

Needless to say, loading up on Amazon gift cards deals to drop on Prime Day deals is a strategy that will definitely pay off. You'll need to be a Prime member of course, but keep in mind that we are already in the 30 day window for the free trial which you can sign up for right here (students get 6 months free). You can also use gift cards towards the purchase of a Prime membership after the trial ends if you choose to continue.

