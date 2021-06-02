Amazon Prime Day 2021 Start Date Confirmed, First Deals Announced

Consumer demand is through the roof right now, so Amazon Prime Day promises to be a chaotic record-breaker in 2021. That said, being prepared is going to be extra important this year, and we have all of the details you need to get started right here. This includes the Prime Day 2021 start time and a sneak peek at the deals that you can expect.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Originally, Amazon's annual sales event was a one-day event to draw attention and new subscriptions for Amazon Prime - their paid subscription program with shipping and sale benefits for members. Prime Day was first held in 2015 - the year Amazon turned 20.

Since then, the annual sale evolved from 24 hours of deals to 48 hours with early Prime deals happening in the weeks leading up to the event. Prime Day 2021 will run from June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) through June 22. Usually held in July, the pandemic pushed Prime Day into October last year. In 2021, things are back to normal - almost.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account for Prime Day?

Yes! You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of Prime Day Deals. Not a member? Sign up here to get in on the deals!

What are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Amazon has officially launched their Prime Day 2021 deals page and you can shop the early sales right here. This includes deals on Fire TVs, everyday essentials, a $10 credit on select gift cards, and more. Additional deals will be added to that list in the coming days. According to Amazon, you can expect early deals on JBL headphones, toys, pet products, Kindle books, Audible, and more. You can check out a full preview of Amazon Prime Day deals right here.

Amazon Prime Day deals tend to follow predictable patterns each year, so expect to see discounts on Apple devices, gaming gear (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC), laptops, microSD cards, Instant Pots, Blu-rays, board games, and more. We also expect to see some buy two, get 1 free deals that include a wide range of items.

What Are The Best Prime Day Tips?

Prime Membership:

First off, you don't need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of many of the Prime Day deals (without fast shipping of course), but there will be big exclusives that non-members will miss out on. That said, new Prime members can sign up for a 30-day trial right here (students get an even better deal at 6 months free). If you don't want to continue after the trial period, simply cancel on the 29th day to avoid the charge. If you sign up using an Alexa device, you'll get a $5 bonus credit.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card:

If you shop frequently on Amazon (and like to pay your credit card bill in full each month), getting their Prime Rewards Card is a no-brainer. When you apply, you'll get a $150 gift card upon approval through the entire month of June, and Prime members will save an extra 5% on pretty much everything Amazon sells (3% for non-members). Note that this bonus is bumped up to 6% during Prime Day for Prime members and the $150 bonus is $50 more than previous years. There are some extra Prime Day benefits for cardholders as well.

Get the card: Sign up for the card You can sign up for the Amazon Prime card right here.

Track Prime Day Deals

You can track specific Prime Day deals and get notifications via Amazon's app. Join waitlists on any interesting deals that offer the option. You can also use Alexa within the app to quickly search for items and track shipments. During previous Prime Day events, Amazon offered members ways to earn additional credits through the app, so be on the lookout for those. More info on tracking Prime Day Deals are available here.

Shop Small

Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold through Amazon’s store from June 7th to June 20th. You can shop these select small business products right here to earn your extra credits.

Everyone here at Comic Book has your back! Stay tuned to our Gear section for more Amazon Prime Day Deals and info.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.