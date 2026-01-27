Hololive Vtubers Release as Funko Pops for the First Time

The Vtuber community has grown exponentially in the last few years, becoming one of the largest and most passionate fandoms around, which means that we’re going to be getting a lot more collectibles of these anime-designed avatar performers. Funko has now thrown their hat in the proverbial Hololive ring with three new Funko Pops of Vtubers Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, and Sakura Miko, making sure to include performers from Hololive Japan and the English counterpart. Hololive Vtuber collectibles have previously only been created by Good Smile Company as Pop Up Parade figures or Nendoroids, so the fact Funko is jumping in is definitely going to diversify what’s available. All three figures are available to pre-order now at Amazon or Entertainment Earth for $14.99, with an estimated arrival set for February.

As for this week’s launch, the new figures are absolutely adorable. Mori Calliope, a Hololive Vtuber known for her ability to perform and create awesome raps, is famously designed like the Grim Reaper’s apprentice, and her Funko Pop’s design is a great reflection of her avatar’s look. I personally love her pink eyes and the inclusion of her iconic scythe, if it wasn’t here it just wouldn’t feel right. All the Dead Beats (what her fans are called, hilariously) should use their Dark Magic to fly on over and pick up this Pop for their collections.

Meanwhile, the Takanashi Kiara, or the Phoenix Vtuber, Funko Pop is absolutely to die for, and then rise up from the ashes and enjoy! Fans, or employees as she likes to call them, will love her bright orange and teal design, and those purple eyes definitely Pop. That’s something I love about these figures, the colors are phenomenal, just absolutely vibrant. Without these colors that Pop (eh? Get it?) the Vtubers wouldn’t feel the same. The Phoenix is also a signature KFP drumstick, another reference to the fried chicken restaurant that astute fans love to see.

Lastly, we have one of the original Vtubers, Sakura Miko. The Hololive Japan Vtuber is one of the earliest Vtubers to break into mainstream popularity, her memeified performances in gaming streams like GTA and Minecraft having become incredibly loved. Her Funko Pop puts her in her pink shrine maiden outfit, her most iconic look. It was a smart move to include Miko in their first Hololive drop, as her rise to popularity helped to bridge the gap between Hololive Japan and English, bringing the Vtuber culture to the West with ease.

With the growing popularity of the Vtuber fandom, we can definitely expect more Hololive Funko Pops to drop, and maybe even more collectible companies will jump on the fast-moving train.