Ironmouse, Anime's Hottest Vtuber, Topples One of Twitch's Top Records

They said it could never be done, but Ironmouse has proved them wrong. The vtuber is one of the biggest in the field, and despite some recent setbacks, Ironmouse is more popular than ever. The demon queen has been making headlines for their recent takedown of YouTube, but thanks to a recent stream, Ironmouse is going mega viral. After all, the anime vtuber just toppled a huge Twitch record that once belonged to Kai Cenat.

History was made this week as Ironmouse held a stream on Twitch that turned into a sub-a-thon before long. The stream, which was done to raise money for charity, saw Ironmouse beat Kai Cenat's sub record. In one stream, Ironmouse welcomed 306,621 subs and is now the most-subbed streaming on Twitch of all time.

No. Seriously. Vshojo has made it and that? That is the power of anime.

(Photo: VShojo)

Who is Ironmouse?

With their new record under belt, Ironmouse has over two million subs on Twitch. If you are unfamiliar with the vtuber, they got their start in 2017. Ironmouse helped found the group VShojo in 2020, and the group has become the face of the vtuber movement. Virtual YouTubers have been popular in Japan for decades, but it took time for the trend to make it mainstream in the United States. Twitch and TikTok helped create a vibrant fandom for the industry stateside, and Ironmouse's recent record proves as much.

As for Ironmouse, the VShojo star is not only a streamer on Twitch but a singer. In the past, the streamer confessed she wanted to become a soprano opera singer growing up, but Ironmouse's immunodeficiency disorder left her bedridden for years. Stuck at home and feeling isolated, Ironmouse began streaming in 2017. She inspired by Kizuna Ai, one of Japan's top vtubers, so her online persona was brought to life. Since then, Ironmouse has become an incredibly popular streamer, and her recent push against Kai Cenat shows how much the industry has grown.

The Rise of VTuber and VShojo

Ironmouse is one of the top faces in the vtuber fandom, but the community goes way back. Virtual idols began popping up in Japan in the '00s with stars like Hatsune Miku rising to the top. In 2016, that virtual idol trend came to YouTube with Kizuna Ai. The character was the first to call themselves a vtuber, and Kizuna Ai shot to fame quickly. As the vtuber grew, companies like Hololive were established to produce new vtube idols, and VShojo is part of that group.

From music to marketing and gaming, the vtuber community does it all. Ironmouse has now brought that truth to light in a very public way. Kai Cenat is one of the hottest streamers on Twitch, so news of his broken record went viral very quickly. All of this attention has brought new fans to Ironmouse's channel. And if we had to guess, vtubers are about to get a huge boost thanks to this impressive milestone.

