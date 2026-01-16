How to Preorder the First LEGO and Pokémon Collab: Pikachu, Eevee, and More

The first-ever LEGO Pokémon wave turns classic Trainer memories into three adult display builds launching on February 27, 2026. All three sets are part of the same drop, and each one leans into poseable figures, recognizable silhouettes, and small in-built surprises. The lineup features a smaller character model, a larger action-style display with a Poké Ball, and a premium Kanto trio centerpiece designed to take center stage on a shelf.

Every set is designed for ages 18+, and the LEGO Builder app plays a real role here with 3D building support, plus Build Together on select sets so multiple builders can collaborate from their own devices. Preorders opened with heavy demand, and the Kanto trio set has been the one most likely to swing between available and sold out depending on restocks and surges. February 27, also known as Pokémon Day, brings more for us this time on the occasion of the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

LEGO Pokémon Sets Launch February 27, 2026 with Three Display Builds

Eevee brings poseable charm, Pikachu adds a dynamic battle display with a Poké Ball, and the Kanto trio delivers a three-figure showcase with themed stands. The key details below focus on pieces, pose options, display setups, and the app features that support building and progress tracking.

LEGO Pokémon Eevee Set Details

A character-forward build designed to look great on a desk or shelf, with poseable parts that let the model feel expressive even after the final brick clicks into place.

Pieces and size : 587 pieces, ages 18+, stands over 7.5 inches tall

: 587 pieces, ages 18+, stands over 7.5 inches tall Poseability : movable head and limbs, adjustable ears, and an angled tail for different display stances

: movable head and limbs, adjustable ears, and an angled tail for different display stances Easter egg : a hidden surprise during the build that highlights Eevee’s many evolutions

: a hidden surprise during the build that highlights Eevee’s many evolutions App support: Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app for shared building across devices



LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball Set Details

A larger display that leans into motion and nostalgia, built around the idea of Pikachu launching into action or settling into a calmer pose with the Poké Ball displayed differently.

Pieces and size : 2,050 pieces, ages 18+, measures over 13.5 in x 10.5 x 15.5 inches

: 2,050 pieces, ages 18+, measures over 13.5 in x 10.5 x 15.5 inches Display options : battle stance with Pikachu leaping from an open Poké Ball, or a resting pose with the Poké Ball closed

: battle stance with Pikachu leaping from an open Poké Ball, or a resting pose with the Poké Ball closed Signature fan details : tail can be built in male or female versions, plus lightning sparks and a “25” detail on the base as a Pokédex nod

: tail can be built in male or female versions, plus lightning sparks and a “25” detail on the base as a Pokédex nod App support: LEGO Builder app helps with 3D instructions, zoom and rotation, progress tracking, and saving builds



LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise Set Details

A premium centerpiece set built as a three-figure Kanto display, with individual poseability plus a connected base concept that turns the lineup into one unified scene.

Pieces and scale : 6,838 pieces, ages 18+, includes three final evolution figures with heights over 9 x 8 x 7 inches

: 6,838 pieces, ages 18+, includes three final evolution figures with heights over 9 x 8 x 7 inches Poseability per figure : Venusaur has movable vines and feet, Blastoise has an articulated head and arms plus movable water cannons, Charizard has poseable wings, legs, arms, and head

: Venusaur has movable vines and feet, Blastoise has an articulated head and arms plus movable water cannons, Charizard has poseable wings, legs, arms, and head Display system : each figure can stand alone or mount onto biome stands themed as beach, jungle, and volcano, and the stands connect into one battleground

: each figure can stand alone or mount onto biome stands themed as beach, jungle, and volcano, and the stands connect into one battleground Hidden detail and app support: includes an Easter egg, plus LEGO Builder app support for 3D instructions, zoom, rotation, and progress tracking



LEGO Pokémon Bonuses and Where to Preorder

Beyond the three main builds, this drop includes two extras that connect to availability and loyalty programs, plus a short-term scavenger hunt tied to the launch window. Preorders are available through the official LEGO Pokémon page and Pokémon Center, with launch-day purchasing also available through LEGO.com and LEGO Stores on February 27, 2026. Since availability can change quickly on the largest set, checking official listings regularly is the cleanest way to track it.

Mini Pokémon Center : a 233-piece set redeemable for 2,500 LEGO Insiders points

: a 233-piece set redeemable for 2,500 LEGO Insiders points Kanto Region Badge Collection : a 312-piece gift with purchase when preordering the 72153 set at pokemoncenter.com in the US, Canada, and the UK while stock lasts

: a 312-piece gift with purchase when preordering the 72153 set at pokemoncenter.com in the US, Canada, and the UK while stock lasts Scavenger hunt timing : runs January 12 through February 27, with a password on Pokemon.com starting January 26

: runs January 12 through February 27, with a password on Pokemon.com starting January 26 Launch date: all three main sets launch on February 27, 2026



Final Thoughts on the LEGO Pokémon February 27, 2026 Launch

This LEGO set of OG Pokémon is one of the best collectibles for fans. Eevee focuses on poseable character appeal, Pikachu adds an action display with smart fan-service details, and the Kanto trio set is built to be the headline shelf piece. With preorders already showing how quickly demand can spike, the most useful approach is sticking to official preorder pages, watching for restocks, and grabbing the set that fits the display space and builds commitment.

