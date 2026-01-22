Jellycat Spring Collection Is Here With 16 Adorable Additions

Jellycat has released its spring 2026 collection, and collectors are racing to secure their favorites before they vanish from shelves. The new lineup features 16 spring-themed plushies that range from dessert-inspired designs to garden vegetables sporting embroidered faces. If past launches are any indication, these won’t last long. The Halloween collection sold out in August, months before October even arrived, and the Valentine’s release disappeared just as quickly. This spring drop includes everything from tiny companions at $30 to premium statement pieces at $100, with each plush featuring Jellycat’s signature weighted bead-filled body and impossibly soft exterior that makes them irresistible to touch.

What Makes Jellycat Plushies Worth Collecting

These aren’t your average stuffed animals gathering dust in a closet. Jellycat plushies are ethically made with attention to detail that shows in every stitch, from the carefully embroidered facial expressions to the textured fabrics that mimic real-world materials. They’re built to last decades, not just seasons, which explains why collectors treat them as investment pieces rather than impulse purchases.

What’s in the Jellycat Spring 2026 Collection

The spring collection brings 16 new characters designed around seasonal themes of growth, renewal, and Easter celebrations. The lineup leans heavily into garden imagery with vegetables like sweetcorn, broccoli, and asparagus, all featuring adorable white fabric sprouts on top. Animal fans get options too, from the 20-inch Springlowe Luxe Bunny to the compact Thimble Turtle. Prices start at $30 for smaller designs and climb to $100 for premium pieces.

Spring Jellycats That You Will Definitely Love

Amuseables Carrot Cake ($45)

This dessert-themed plush might be the collection’s breakout star. The design features mini carrots arranged around a candle centerpiece, with layered frosting that mimics real cream cheese icing. It previously launched as a Nordstrom Chicago exclusive, so this wider release gives fans their first chance to own one. The carrot cake works equally well as kitchen decor or part of a food-themed collection. Buy Amuseables Carrot Cake

Springlowe Luxe Bunny ($100)

At 20 inches tall, this is the collection’s premium statement piece. Her rose-tinted fur gives her an elegant appearance that sets her apart from typical Easter bunnies, and the oversized floppy ears add to her huggable appeal. She’s designed to peek out of Easter baskets or command attention on a shelf. Buy Springlowe Luxe Bunny

Bartholomew Bear Daffodil Outfit ($65)

Beloved bear Bartholomew returns in a spring costume that transforms him into a walking flower display. Sunny yellow petals frame his face like a daffodil crown, while his bulb-shaped body adds extra softness for snuggling. He brings bright pops of yellow and green to any space that needs a seasonal refresh. Buy Bartholomew Bear Daffodil Outfit

Smudge Pig ($40)

This lazy lounger wins points for its relatable pose. Unlike pigs that sit upright, Smudge Pig sprawls out like he just finished a big meal and needs a nap. The relaxed positioning makes him perfect for bedroom decor, particularly tossed on a bed where his chill energy fits right in. Buy Smudge Pig

Amuseables Siofra Shamrock Bag Charm ($35)

This shamrock charm arrives just in time for March. The design includes tiny corduroy boots and a sturdy sterling silver chain that attaches to bags or keys. The compact size means it won’t weigh down smaller purses, and the embroidered face adds character. Buy Amuseables Siofra Shamrock Bag Charm

Thimble Turtle ($30)

At the collection’s lowest price point, Thimble Turtle proves that good things come in small packages. The compact size makes this turtle easy to display anywhere, and Jellycat’s signature smile appears here along with adorable eyelashes that give the turtle a gentle, friendly expression. Buy Thimble Turtle

Amuseables Sweetcorn ($55)

This vegetable plush steals the show with its carefully arranged husk leaves and textured cob surface. A tuft of white fabric sits on top like corn silk, adding that final realistic touch. The yellow coloring is bright without being overwhelming, and the embroidered expression manages to make corn look genuinely happy. Buy Amuseables Sweetcorn

Don’t Wait to Shop This Collection

The spring 2026 Jellycat collection launched January 13 on Jellycat.com and through official stockists. Based on how quickly previous seasonal releases have sold out, popular designs like the carrot cake will likely disappear within weeks. Only purchase from authorized Jellycat retailers, as suspiciously low prices often indicate counterfeit products that lack authentic quality.