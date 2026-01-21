You Can Get the Entire Kingdom Hearts Series for Half Off Right Now

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to dive into the Kingdom Hearts saga on PC (or perhaps the perfect reason to dive back in), that moment has officially arrived!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Humble Bundle is currently offering KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for $49.99, which is a full 50% off the standard $99.99 price tag. We can confidently say that this is one of the best deals we’ve seen yet for the complete Kingdom Hearts experience.

What Is KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE?

KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE is basically THE definitive collection that bundles the entire Dark Seeker Saga into one convenient package. This massive compilation includes three major components that, when combined, deliver the complete Kingdom Hearts storyline, including:

KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- (containing six core experiences)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind DLC

The best part, though, is that everything comes as Steam keys, meaning you’ll get full Steam integration and verified Steam Deck compatibility across the entire collection.

Why This Humble Bundle Deal Is Significant

The math here is pretty straightforward. Steam currently lists the INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE package at the full $99.99 price point. If you were to purchase each component separately at full price, you’d be looking at a grand total of $169.97:

HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – $49.99

HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $59.99

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind – $59.99

Even during Steam’s seasonal sales, you typically won’t see discounts this deep on the complete bundle. Humble Bundle is offering the identical Steam version for half the price, and Humble Choice members can potentially save even more. Plus, a portion of your purchase supports charitable causes, which is a win-win situation if there ever was one.

What $49.99 Gets You

For the price of a single new release game, you’re getting dozens upon dozens of hours of content spanning iconic Disney worlds, Pixar adventures, and Square Enix’s original fantasy creations. These are high-definition remasters, bonus cutscene compilations, along with the complete KINGDOM HEARTS III experience including its meaty Re Mind DLC.

The collection is fully Steam Deck verified, meaning you can take Sora, Donald, and Goofy’s adventures on the go without compatibility headaches. It’s literally the most accessible way to experience this beloved franchise from start to finish.

Perfect For Newcomers And Veterans Alike

This deal easily appeals to several groups of players:

Newcomers who’ve always been curious about Kingdom Hearts, but were intimidated by the fragmented release history

Returning fans who skipped the PC releases waiting for a more budget-friendly option

Steam Deck owners looking to experience the saga portably

The Humble Bundle offer won’t last forever, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to wield a keyblade and journey alongside Disney’s most famous characters, now’s the time to hop aboard the Gummi Ship. For $49.99, you’re getting what is arguably one of the most ambitious crossover franchises in gaming history, all at one of its lowest prices yet.