Last Chance to Grab the Transformers 40th Anniversary Scourge Figure by Hasbro

Hasbro recently unveiled an exciting addition to your Transformers collection. The company launched the Studio Series MTMTE Collection Voyager Class Scourge figure. This release celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie from 1986. You can now pre-order this collectible through Target and Hasbro Pulse. However, you should act quickly. The Hasbro Pulse stock has already sold out. Target remains your only option for securing this figure. Additionally, the toy features movie-inspired design elements that bring the classic Decepticon tracker to life.

What Makes the New Scourge Figure Special

Hasbro designed this release as a tribute to a pivotal moment in Transformers history. Consequently, the figure captures Scourge’s iconic appearance from his 1986 film debut. This Voyager Class toy stands at 6.5 inches tall in robot mode. Furthermore, it transforms into a futuristic Cybertronian hovercraft in just 19 steps. The transformation process mirrors the character’s Sweep-class vehicle from the original movie.

Design and Accessories

Your new Scourge figure comes packed with impressive features. First, it includes intricate poseability for dynamic display options. Next, you receive an attachable blaster weapon. Moreover, blast effect accessories enhance the figure’s action potential. You can attach the energy blast to Scourge’s rifle. Alternatively, you can add it to his head in either mode. Meanwhile, the alt-mode hovercraft can store the rifle securely. These details make the figure versatile for collectors and fans alike.

Anniversary Significance

This release marks a meaningful milestone for Transformers enthusiasts. Scourge first appeared when Unicron reformatted the dying Decepticon Thundercracker. This transformation created a new generation of Decepticons. Similarly, this 2026 figure represents a reimagining of the 2020 Studio Series release. The timing aligns perfectly with the film’s 40th anniversary celebration. The movie originally premiered in August 1986. Therefore, this April 2026 ship date arrives just months before that historic date.

Securing Your Scourge Figure

You need to move fast if you want this collectible. The figure retails for $42.99. Target currently accepts pre-orders on its website. Remember, Hasbro Pulse already exhausted its limited stock. Shipping begins in early April 2026. This gives you time to prepare your collection for its arrival. Meanwhile, you can explore other MTMTE Collection (Target exclusives) figures to complete your lineup. Each piece celebrates the enduring legacy of The Transformers: The Movie. Ultimately, this Scourge figure offers you a chance to own a piece of Transformers history.