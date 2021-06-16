LEGO Ideas 2079-Piece Typewriter Set Is Available Now

LEGO's 21327 Typewriter set is an example of the LEGO Ideas program at its best - it's unique, nostalgic, and ambitious. With 2079 pieces, moving keys and carriage, a fabric spool ribbon, and the ability to feed a real piece of paper into the platen roller, this LEGO set is very nearly a functional typewriter. The set was announced last week, and it went up for sale early this morning for VIPs. Here's what you need to know...

LEGO fans and typewriter enthusiasts are going to love this set (somebody alert Tom Hanks), which is why you'll want to sign up for a free LEGO VIP account if you haven't already. The Typewriter set is available to VIPs first right here at LEGO.com starting today, June 16th priced at $199.99. A general release will follow on July 1st.

The '50s style typewriter set was designed by LEGO fan Steve Guinness, who had the following to say about his amazing design:

“I wanted to create something totally different from anything that LEGO has ever done before and showcase that you really can make anything out of LEGO. I bought a vintage typewriter for my research and then played around with bricks and the mechanism until I was happy with the design. I hope it will bring nostalgia to adult fans like me, and wonder and curiosity to younger fans who might not have ever seen a real typewriter!”

Another nice touch is a letter that's included with the set from LEGO Group chairman Thomas Kirk Kristiansen. It's translated into 43 different languages, so you can display the letter in the typewriter with the language of your choosing. When built, the model measures: 12cm (4.7-inches) x 27 cm (10.6-inches) x 26 cm (10.2-inches).

Additional images of the LEGO Ideas 21327 Typewriter set are available in the gallery below.

