LEGO Ideas 3036-Piece Treehouse Set is On Sale

The LEGO Ideas 21318 Treehouse is one of the best sets that has ever come out of the Ideas program. It's certainly one of the most ambitious, standing over 14-inches tall with 3036 pieces and 185 botanical elements made with plant-based polyethylene plastic derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane. This includes the treetop canopy, which features interchangeable sets of green leaves for the summer and yellow and brown leaves for the fall.

If you've had your eye on the LEGO treehouse set, now would be the time to grab it. It's on sale here at Walmart and here on Amazon for $169.99 (15% off). That's an all-time low.

The use of sustainable elements is only one reason why this set so fantastic. The treehouse theme will undoubtedly evoke childhood memories of secret hideouts, clubs, and forts. Or, if you're like me, help to fill that treehouse-free childhood void. It's exactly the kind of whimsical theme that makes for a great LEGO set.

Features Include:

This LEGO Ideas set includes 4 minifigures: mom, dad and 2 children, plus a bird figure.

This challenging, 3,036-piece building toy features a landscape base, tree with interchangeable sets of green (summer) leaves and yellow and brown (fall) leaves, and a LEGO Tree House with 3cabins—main bedroom, bathroom and kids’ room.

The treetop and cabin roofs are removable for easy access and play.

Landscape base features a buildable picnic table with 4 minifigure seats and assorted elements to create a picnic, plus a buildable stream, swing (hanging from the tree), bonfire, hidden gem element, plant and bush elements, and a ladder to the cabins.

Tree foliage features over 180 botanical elements made from plant-based polyethylene plastic using sustainably sourced sugarcane. Assorted plant elements around the tree are also made from this plant-based plastic. This is the first milestone in LEGO Group’s ambitious commitment to make products using sustainable materials by 2030.

Main bedroom cabin features a buildable bed, and assorted elements including hidden scissors (as a reference to the fan creator’s day job as a hairdresser), ship in a bottle, compass, clock plus a balcony with a hand-operated, wind-up crane to lift items up to the cabin.

Bathroom features a buildable bathtub, toilet and sink.

Kids’ room features bunk beds and assorted elements such as a book and treasure map.

Measures over 14” (37cm) high, 10” (27cm) wide and 9” (24cm) deep.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.