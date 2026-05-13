LEGO’s Incredible Minas Tirith Set Breaks a Lord of the Rings Record (& It’s Available Soon)

LEGO has recreated some truly iconic landmarks and moments from The Lord of the Rings, including The Shire, Sauron’s Helmet, Rivendell, and more, and now it’s adding another legendary location to its lineup. This year, LEGO will release its stunning version of Minas Tirith, and not only is it incredibly impressive from a visual standpoint, but it’s also broken a Lord of the Rings record.

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The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set is hitting stores on June 4, 2026, and as you can see in the images below, it’s rather stunning. The city exterior hits a minifigure-scale interior full of amazing details, and the set consists of 8278 pieces. That actually breaks the previous Lord of the Rings LEGO brick record of 6197, which was set by the Rivendell set. Granted, it’s not as large as the World Map set’s 11695 pieces, but that product is retired.

Everything included In The Minas Tirith Lord of the Rings Set

Even without breaking the brick record, the Minis Tirith set is still insanely impressive. You’ll build the legendary capital of Gondor in all of its statuesque glory, and the set features a full wrap-around version of the iconic city. Right past the city’s grand entryway, you’ll see all sorts of small details and places for your minifigures to interact, and the very top of the city features an elaborate courtyard that stretches out from the main building.

Once you open up the city, you’ll find the throne room and a host of kingly decor, and there are also several small rooms and usable balconies that you can see as you make your way towards the top of the city.

You’ll also get 10 minifigure versions of Lord of the Rings favorites, including Gandalf the White, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, Aragorn as King Elessar, Arwen, and 4 Soldiers of Gondor. You’ll also get the Shadowfax horse figure and a host of movie-themed accessories, including Gondor helmets and shields, and Aragorn’s crown. You can check out the official description below.

“Recreate the grandeur of Gondor with the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (11377) – a striking centerpiece for adults and devoted fans looking to expand their Middle-earth merchandise collection. This hybrid-scale model combines an intricate microscale city exterior with rich minifigure-scale interior detailing. Explore the grand throne room of the citadel, uncover hidden surprises and admire the soaring towers of the White City.”

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set retails for $649.99, and it will release on June 4, 2026.

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