What You Need to Know Before Playing the New Magic: The Gathering Expansion, Lorwyn Eclipsed

The halcyon – but fractured – plane of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor calls to you once again, and here’s how you can make sure you get the most out of this instalment in the Metronome story arc when it arrives January 23.

Featuring nostalgic artwork that pays tribute to the history of Magic: The Gathering, courtesy of fan-favorite artist Rebecca Guay, Lorwyn Eclipsed invites players to embrace and explore their dual natures from the light shades of Lorwyn to the darker tones of Shadowmoor. Full of new creatures, spells, special guest cards and more surprises, the set also invites players to find one of the rare, serialized versions of the “Bitterbloom Bearer” card, illustrated by Guay. These cards are only available in Collector Booster sets, and there are only 500 made.

Before the set drops on January 23, Wizards of the Coast is sponsoring a series of prerelease events to give fans a chance to get an early look at the adventure ahead. Fans are encouraged to check with their local game store for exact details on the prerelease events, but a special Prerelease Pack is being made available to get the saga rolling. These packs include six Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Boosters, one traditional foil promo card, one deck box and one Spindown die. The events are meant to be inclusive whether you’re a seasoned Magic: The Gathering veteran or are just looking to get started.

In fact, between January 23 and February 26, Wizards of the Coast is also sponsoring two new Magic Academy “Learn to Play” events, designed to teach the fundamentals of the game (with one event specifically focused on deck building techniques). Interested fans are again encouraged to check with their local game store for more details.

Following the Magic Academy events, the debut of the Lorwyn Eclipsed set will also kickoff a series of related parties and events, including Standard Showdown events, Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights – a casual multiplayer game where attendees will have the chance to collect a retro frame Farhaven Elf promo card (while supplies last) – Lowryn Eclipsed Commander Party – a chance to try out some of the pre-constructed Commander decks – and more.

