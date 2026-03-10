LEGO Reveals a New Mario Kart Luigi & Mach 8 Set for Adult Builders

LEGO is celebrating Mario Day, i.e. Mar 10, in style. The company has officially revealed a brand-new addition to its LEGO Super Mario lineup, and this time, Luigi is taking the wheel. The upcoming Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8 set brings one of Nintendo’s most recognizable racers into brick form with a large display model designed specifically for adult builders, making it one of the best LEGO sets to buy right now. Preorders are open through the LEGO Store, with the set scheduled to release on April 1.

The new build is part of the expanding Mario Kart branch of the LEGO Super Mario collection. The Luigi & Mach 8 model follows the earlier Mario & Standard Kart display set, giving fans another iconic racer to park next to Mario on the shelf.

This latest set is clearly meant to be a centerpiece build rather than a quick afternoon project. The 2,234-piece set recreates Luigi sitting confidently behind the wheel of the Mach 8 kart, complete with bright green, blue, and yellow color accents and red stars on the wheels. The kart sits on a display stand that positions it mid-race, as if Luigi just drifted through a turn on Rainbow Road.

Credit: LEGO

The design also includes several interactive elements. You can pose Luigi’s head, arms, and hands, and the kart can actually roll forward when removed from the stand. Turning the steering wheel moves the front wheels, while the flame exhaust spins as the back wheels rotate, adding a playful mechanical touch to the display model.

Why Should You Collect the Luigi & Mach 8 Set

Credit: LEGO

LEGO has been steadily expanding its Nintendo partnership over the past few years, but the Mario Kart display models are something new. Instead of focusing on play features alone, these larger builds lean into collectible display pieces that highlight iconic characters and vehicles.

The Luigi & Mach 8 set follows the same approach as the previously released Mario Kart model. That means colorful bricks, printed elements instead of stickers, and a design that works both as a building challenge and a display piece. It’s kind of a build that everyone can love, offering something for casual builders and experienced LEGO fans alike.

For Nintendo fans, the appeal is pretty obvious. Mario Kart remains one of the most recognizable racing franchises in gaming, and Luigi’s Mach 8 kart is one of the standout vehicles from the modern entries in the series. Putting that kart on display in LEGO form gives you another way to show off your fandom without needing a console on the shelf.

The set is also designed to pair directly with the Mario & Standard Kart model, allowing you to stage a head-to-head display between the two characters.

Preorders Are Live Ahead of the April Release

The LEGO Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8 (Set #72050) is available to preorder now through the LEGO Store.

Key details for the set include:

Price: $179.99

Piece count: 2,234 pieces

Release date: April 1, 2026

Dimensions: About 10 inches high, 16 inches long, and 9 inches wide

The set is part of LEGO’s broader Sets for Adults lineup, as the recently announced Project Hail Mary set and is designed for builders aged 18 and up.

With Mario Day serving as the announcement moment, Luigi’s new ride looks ready to join the starting grid soon. If the goal is to build a Mario Kart display worthy of a trophy ceremony, this set gives fans a new racer to add to the track.