McFarlane Toys' Batman and Deathstroke Arkham Figures are Live With Rare Chase Variants

McFarlane Toys' has nearly finished releasing the figures that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con / Comic-Con@Home back in July. The latest figures to add to your collection are the 7-inch Deathstroke figure based on his appearance in the 2013 game Batman: Arkham Origins and the Batman figure from the 2015 game Batman: Arkham Knight. What's more, you have a chance to score very rare bronze chase versions.

The Deathstroke figure features a katana accessory, collectible art card, and base. The Batman figure features Sword Remote Electric Charge and Remote Control Batarang accessories, a collectible art card, and base. Pre-orders for the Deathstroke figure are live here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for October 30th. The Batman figure is also live on Amazon (and here at Walmart) for the same price with the same release date. As noted, bronze chase variants of each figure will be randomly shipped to very lucky customers. A full breakdown of what has launched from the show and where to get it can be found below.

Merciless Build-A-Figure Wave:

Rebirth Wave:

McFarlane The Flash: DC Rebirth Action Figure - Walmart Toys DC Multiverse

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Joker: DC Rebirth Action Figure - Walmart

Batman: Curse of The White Knight Action Figure - See at Walmart / Entertainment Earth

McFarlane Toys Teen Titans Cyborg Figure - Amazon

Multipacks:

Red Death and The Flash - See on Amazon ($39.99)

If a figure sells out in the links above, keep tabs here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth for additional stock before heading over to eBay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.