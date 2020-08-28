McFarlane Toys Launches a Platinum Edition Line of Chase Collectibles

McFarlane Toys has been ramping up their limited edition offerings lately, announcing the Gold Label collection earlier this week and following it up today with the McFarlane Platinum Edition line of chase collectibles. The first figure to release from this collection is the Arkham Asylum Joker Bronze Edition, which will be limited to 3000 units worldwide.

These chase figures will be randomly packed into DC Multiverse cases shipping to retailers globally starting in September, with additional figures arriving in 2020. In 2021, all of the chase figures released in the McFarlane Platinum Edition program will feature limited-edition packaging with a McFarlane Platinum Edition label printed in foil. As you will see in the gallery, chase figures released in 2020 will be in standard packaging.

Unfortunately, the only people that will likely benefit from this program are third party sellers. That having been said, you can already score the Arkham Asylum Joker Bronze Edition here on eBay for around $70 to $90. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently launched their slate of reveals from San Diego Comic-Con / Comic-Con@Home this past July and they are selling out quickly. However a new wave of stock came in yesterday, and you can grab them via the links below while they last:

Merciless Build-A-Figure Wave:

Rebirth Wave:

McFarlane The Flash: DC Rebirth Action Figure - Walmart Toys DC Multiverse

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Joker: DC Rebirth Action Figure - Walmart

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Azrael in Batman Armor: Batman: Curse of The White Knight Action Figure - See at Walmart / Entertainment Earth

