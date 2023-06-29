McFarlane Toys Spawn Gold Label SDCC 2023 Exclusive Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Entertainment Earth has been revealing their San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusives for the past couple of weeks, and the latest installment is a big one from McFarlane Toys. They're bringing the Spawn Deluxe Sketch Edition Gold Label 7-Inch scale action figure to SDCC in two flavors – a standard edition that's limited to 3000 pieces and an edition that's autographed by Todd McFarlane himself that's limited to only 500 pieces.

If you can't attend SDCC, you can still take a shot at getting these Spawn exclusives by pre-ordering them online. At the time of writing, they're available here at Entertainment Earth priced at $49.99 – $79.99 (UPDATE: Not surprisingly, the autographed editions sold out instantly). Inside that link you'll find more of Entertainment Earth SDCC 2023 lineup, though many were already sold out at the time of writing. While you're at it, make sure to check out the rest of EE's McFarlane Toys Spawn lineup right here. A lot of figures are currently available with significant outlet deals.

From the official description:

"Spawn takes the throne with monochromatic artist sketch deco! Stark black-and-white Spawn includes a card stand, a display base, a removable cape, and a monolithic throne adorned with skulls. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of Spawn on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. Fully articulated, the exquisitely detailed Spawn with Throne Sketch Edition Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive stands roughly 7-inches tall. With strong contrasts between light and dark, this striking rendition of Todd McFarlane's Spawn is showcased in deluxe window-box packaging. It's limited to 3,000 pieces, so don't wait to crown this infernal Hellspawn as the king of your collection!"

In other Spawn news, Todd McFarlane's R-rated Spawn reboot has been gestating for years now, but Blumhouse chief Jason Blum recently told ComicBook.com that the current hope is to have the movie in theaters in 2025:

"I would say you have a lot to hope for because it's in very very active development," Blum told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie -- my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."