Giant Venom: Let There Be Carnage Marvel Legends Figure Drops Today

The latest Marvel Legends figure will be a deluxe Carnage inspired by the Marvel character's appearance in the 2021 film Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It will stand around 8.75-inches tall, and as you can see from the image taken by Hasbro's Dan Yun, that means it will tower over other Marvel Legends figures.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Carnage figure will go live today, May 15th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+). It should also wind up here on Amazon around that time. While you're at it, make sure to keep the Marvel 85th anniversary Venom figure listed below on your radar for this summer.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) – $24.99 – This Walmart Exclusive is expected to launch on July 25th or 26th during Walmart's next SDCC Collector Con event. When it does drop, you'll be able to find it here. "When Spider-Man breaks free from an alien symbiote, it latches onto Daily Bugle reporter Eddie Brock – who becomes the supervillain Venom, seeking revenge on the web-slinger. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play and comes on collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design. Includes figure and 3 comics-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head."

Venom 3 Is On The Way

Back in March, Juno Temple revealed that Venom 3 starring Tom Hardy was almost done with filming. At the SAG-Awards Gala, the actress talked to Variety about the road up until this point. She's clearly enjoyed the experience working on Venom 3. Temple stressed the cast couldn't wait to see the public reaction to this finale.

"We're coming close to an end at the moment," Temple said on the red carpet. "It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."