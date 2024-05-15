Transformers Mssing Link C-03 Bumblebee and C-04 Cliffjumper Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following a huge wave of Hasbro Transformers Studio Series figures yesterday, Takara Tomy Mssing Link C-03 Bumblebee and C-04 Cliffjumper figures are now available to pre-order in the States. Details are available below. Note US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders %79+.

Transformers Missing Link C-03 Bumblebee – See at Entertainment Earth ($39.99): "Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-03 Bumblebee! Celebrate 40 years of Transformers toys with this figure, featuring classic toy design updated to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco! This action figure converts from robot to Volkswagen Beetle car and comes with a laser blaster. Place a finger over the heat-sensitive sticker on the figure to reveal a hidden design. This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Transformers Missing Link C-04 Cliffjumper – See at Entertainment Earth ($39.99) "Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-04 Cliffjumper! Celebrate 40 years of Transformers toys with this figure, featuring classic toy design updated to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco! This action figure converts from robot to car and comes with a laser blaster. Place a finger over the heat-sensitive sticker on the figure to reveal a hidden design. This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Transformers One: Roll Out

While Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ruled the roost for Paramount last year, Transformers: One is poised to change the gamed this year. Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation are excited to see what fans think of these beloved characters this time around. Collider talked to Scarlett Johansson about Transformers: One back when Asteroid City was getting ready to hit theaters. The Avengers star was excited to be working with Josh Cooley. She also teased the unique animated style that the new Transformers show was working with. Check out what she had to say.

"Yes, I'm playing Elita. I'm working with Josh Cooley, who is an incredible writer-director who I adore and have worked creatively with in another capacity," Johansson told the outlet. "The film doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before, it looks so cool! The texture of it is so awesome. And because Josh wrote it, it just feels very... I don't know, it's got a very dramatic feeling about it. It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting."

Transformers: One is set to release on September 20, 2024.