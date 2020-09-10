McFarlane Toys' Teen Titans Cyborg Figure is Live

McFarlane Toys continues to tear through the lineup of figures that they debuted at San Diego Comic-Con / Comic-Con@Home back in July with the release of the 7-inch Cyborg figure from the 2003 Teen Titans animated series.

The figure includes an interchangeable hand, sonic cannon, base, and a collectible art card. Pre-orders for the figure are live here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for September 30th (you won't be charged until it ships). With this release, it appears that the only figures left from the SDCC 2020 McFarlane Toys slate are Flashpoint Batman, Batman from Batman: Arkham Knight, Deathstroke from Batman: Arkham Origins, and the Nightwing vs. Red Hood multipack. A full breakdown of what has launched from the show and where to get it can be found below.

Merciless Build-A-Figure Wave:

Rebirth Wave:

McFarlane The Flash: DC Rebirth Action Figure - Walmart Toys DC Multiverse

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Joker: DC Rebirth Action Figure - Walmart

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Azrael in Batman Armor: Batman: Curse of The White Knight Action Figure - See at Walmart / Entertainment Earth

Multipacks:

Red Death and The Flash - See on Amazon ($39.99)

If a figure sells out in the links above, keep tabs here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth for additional stock before heading over to eBay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.