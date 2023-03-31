New Loungefly Bag Exclusives: Captain America, Beetlejuice, Coraline and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Loungefly bag enthusiasts have had a lot of options lately when it comes to mini-backpack exclusives, and now Fun.com is chiming in with a wave that includes Captain America, Lydia from Beetlejuice, the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo, and Other Mother from Coraline. Fun even released some super affordable mini-backpack and handbag designs of their own that includes themes like Coraline, Care Bears, My Little Pony, and Scrabble. You can find a breakdown of the bags below complete with links where they can be ordered.

Loungefly Exclusives:

Fun.com Originals:

You can check out Fun's entire collection of exclusive backpacks, purses, fanny packs, and wallets right here. There are over 1000 options currently, so there's something for everyone.

We are especially excited about the Beetlejuice and Coraline options. In fact, the Lydia backpack reminded us of a set of Beetlejuice sneakers that Fun.com released a couple of years back. The collection includes Beetlejuice and The Handbook for the Recently Deceased high top designs, and you can pick them up here for $34.99 to $49.99.