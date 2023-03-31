New Loungefly Bag Exclusives: Captain America, Beetlejuice, Coraline and More
Loungefly bag enthusiasts have had a lot of options lately when it comes to mini-backpack exclusives, and now Fun.com is chiming in with a wave that includes Captain America, Lydia from Beetlejuice, the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo, and Other Mother from Coraline. Fun even released some super affordable mini-backpack and handbag designs of their own that includes themes like Coraline, Care Bears, My Little Pony, and Scrabble. You can find a breakdown of the bags below complete with links where they can be ordered.
Loungefly Exclusives:
- Captain America Shield Backpack – $100: See at Fun.com
- Beetlejuice Lydia Mini-Backpack – $84.99: See at Fun.com
- Coraline Other Mother Mini-Backpack – $79.99: See at Fun.com
- Scooby Doo Mystery Machine Crossbody Bag – $79.99: See at Fun.com
Fun.com Originals:
- Rainbows and Butterflies My Little Pony Mini-Backpack – $39.99: See at Fun.com
- Coraline Polka Dot Mini-Backpack – $34.99: See at Fun.com
- Rainbow Care Bears Handbag – $34.99: See at Fun.com
- Scrabble Backpack – $39.99: See at Fun.com
You can check out Fun's entire collection of exclusive backpacks, purses, fanny packs, and wallets right here. There are over 1000 options currently, so there's something for everyone.
We are especially excited about the Beetlejuice and Coraline options. In fact, the Lydia backpack reminded us of a set of Beetlejuice sneakers that Fun.com released a couple of years back. The collection includes Beetlejuice and The Handbook for the Recently Deceased high top designs, and you can pick them up here for $34.99 to $49.99.