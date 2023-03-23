Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Loungefly Mini-Backpack Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Following the debut of a wave of Funko Pops based on the upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse last month, Loungefly has released a mini-backpack that's perfect for carrying your essentials. In this universe it features red Miles Morales Spider-Man imagery against a black background. In some other universe, it might be the other way around. It might even feature a different version of the web-slinger.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.