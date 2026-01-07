Nintendo Switch 2 Is Back in Stock Right Now — But You’d Better Hurry

Well, would you look at that? The elusive Nintendo Switch 2 has quietly slipped back into stock at both Amazon and Walmart. If you’ve been frantically refreshing retailer pages for weeks or still kicking yourself for missing those lightning-fast early drops, this is your moment.

These restocks tend to vanish faster than snacks during an all-night gaming session, so you’ll want to act quickly if you’re still hunting for a console at MSRP.

Where You Can Buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Right Now

Here are the details for snagging Nintendo’s much-sought after system:

Amazon Restock Details

Amazon currently has the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Bundle in stock for $499. It’s sold and shipped directly by Amazon (no sketchy third-party markup here), with Prime delivery available for members. The listing is sporting some serious demand indicators, such as “50K+ bought in the past month,” an Amazon’s Choice badge, and a stellar 4.7/5 review average based on over 3,000 reviews. The bundle includes the full Mario Kart World digital download, which, honestly, is probably the game you were going to buy first anyway.

Walmart Restock Details

Over at Walmart, the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console is available for $449, though it’s already marked as “Low Stock” with same-day delivery/pickup options in many areas. Like Amazon, this is sold directly by Walmart. No price gouging, here. The demand is clearly intense, with “In 200+ people’s carts” warnings (as of this writing), a Best Seller tag, and a 4.6/5 rating across more than 6,000 reviews. If you don’t care about Mario Kart, this might be your best bet.

What Makes Nintendo Switch 2 Worth Buying Now

The Switch 2’s hardware upgrades absolutely justify the hype:

That gorgeous 7.9-inch LCD display with HDR and up to 120fps support makes the original Switch look downright primitive

The updated dock with 4K output support transforms your TV gaming experience

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers with magnetic attachment feel significantly more premium

256GB internal storage means you won’t immediately need expansion (though you’ll want it eventually)

Full backward compatibility means your existing Switch library isn’t obsolete

Mario Kart World Bundle: Why It’s the Most Popular Option

If you’re debating which version to grab, the Mario Kart World Bundle at Amazon is proving to be the fan favorite. As an exclusive launch title designed specifically for Switch 2’s hardware capabilities, it puts on display everything the new system can do.

The bundle includes the full game download, supports same-system multiplayer for family game nights, and offers massive online races that the original Switch could never handle. For both returning Nintendo fans and families, it’s an ideal entry point.

Is This Restock Likely to Sell Out?

Short answer?Absolutely.

Both retailers are already showing their “limited quantities” language, and if past restocks are any indication, these will deplete within hours, not days. The low-stock warnings and high cart volume indicators aren’t just marketing tactics. Demand just simply outpaces supply when it comes to the Switch 2. If you’ve been holding out for MSRP availability rather than paying scalper prices, don’t convince yourself “there will be more tomorrow.”

Your best bet is checking both retailers for the fastest delivery or pickup options in your area. While you’re at it, consider grabbing a Switch 2 Pro Controller ($89.99) or a microSD Express card for future-proofing your storage.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has proven to be every bit as fun as Nintendo promised, and at MSRP, it’s absolutely worth the investment. Don’t miss your chance to grab one before this restock inevitably disappears again!