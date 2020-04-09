Get 1-Year of PlayStation Plus for Only $37

It's rare to find a PlayStation Plus 1-year membership deal below $39.99, but today is one of those days. If your current subscription is nearing and end or you simply want a top up, you can get a full 12-months right now for only $36.79 (39% off). Don't forget that they're stackable!

The deal is available here at CDKeys (US only) while it lasts. The code is digital so you'll get it right away in your order confirmation email. An eBay deal on a physical card is also available here for $37.50. Note that the sale has been going on for several days now and it could end at any time, so take advantage while you can. Once you have your membership up and running, check out the games that you can play for free in the month of April. Additional perks of membership can be found below.

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you'll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you'll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available - as much as 80% off!

