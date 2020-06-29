New PlayStation Plus Free Games for July Revealed

✖

PlayStation has officially revealed the lineup for July 2020's free games on the service and while the quality of the group is certainly up for debate, the variety is not. July's free PlayStation Plus video games are NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica. This follows up June's free game selection of Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II.

In addition to the free games, PlayStation will be releasing a free PS4 theme this week to celebrate 10 years of PlayStation Plus. This coming weekend will also be a free online multiplayer weekend for the service, allowing folks that haven't already signed up for the subscription service to give it a whirl as it is typically locked behind the paywall.

"This feature-length cinematic experience merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay," PlayStation says of the third and final freebie, Erica. "Become Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder. With the traumatic events that have haunted you as a child dragged back into the light of the present-day via grisly new clues, it’s up to you to unearth the shocking truth behind this devastating tragedy. Every choice you make influences how the game develops, with multiple endings awaiting you at the finale of the emotional branching narrative."

NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica are set to be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers beginning July 7th and can be claimed through August 3rd. The previous month's free games, Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II, are set to be available through July 6th. As usual, these free video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

