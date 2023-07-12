Prime Day 2023 Deals Day 2: Anime, Collectibles, Toys, LEGO, Video Games, and More
Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off today July 11 and runs through July 12, but you've probably been inundated with reminders and details about "the best" deals and "early deals" ever since Amazon first announced the dates for the event last month. In truth, the same sorts of deals tend to crop up year after year, so you can expect to see discounts on Amazon devices, Apple devices, TVs, laptops, headphones, Instant Pots, robot vacuums, and so on. Those deals will be pretty hard to miss since everyone will be talking about them, but if you're reading ComicBook.com, you might be interested in something different.
Are you looking for Prime Day deals on LEGO sets, action figures, Blu-rays, board games, anime, and video games? If so, you've come to the right place. It's a safe bet that Amazon will drop major sales in these categories, and we'll be rounding up some of our favorites right here for your convenience. We'll start with some general offers that you might want to take advantage of to get the most out of Prime Day 2023, and follow that up with the fun stuff.
Amazon Prime Membership Deals
If you aren't an Amazon Prime member, there are several ways to join ahead of Prime Day 2023 – some of which have deals of their own:
- Amazon Prime : Try it for Prime Day week for only $1.99. Price is $14.99 thereafter. May also have the option of a 30 day free trial. Select new members will automatically receive a $10 shopping credit upon sign-up to use towards Prime Day shopping.
- Prime Student: A discounted membership option for college students at $7.49 a month. Six month free trial.
- Prime Access: A discounted membership option for qualifying government assistance recipients at $6.99 a month. One month free trial.
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Gift Cards, Channels, and More
- Prime Video Channels for $0.99 / 50% off / Note that Walmart+ memberships are also 50% off, which is an even better deal for Paramount+
- Prime Day Gift Card Deals
- Get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for Free
- Get 3 Months of Audible for Free
- Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices
- Prime Day Grocery Deals
- Save $20 When You Buy $100 of Select Pokemon TCG Items
Prime Day 2023 Deals For Day 2 / July 12th (UPDATING)
Below you'll find our favorite deals from the second and final day of Prime Day 2023. We'll be updating this post with more of the best deals going for collectibles, anime and manga, Blu-rays, LEGO sets, Dungeons & Dragons books, board and card games, video games, and more. Beyond that you'll find the best deals from Day 1, many of which may still be available and / or refreshed with new deals. Check out Amazon's Prime Day deals hub for additional offers.
Prime Day 2023 Collector Deal
Amazon actually used "Kidult" to describe who this sale was for, which is just terrible. Still, you can find some fun collectibles from the likes of McFarlane Toys, Funko, Hasbro and more right here on Amazon while the sale lasts. Here are a handful of our favorites:
- Transformers Generations Collaborative: Jurassic Park Mash-Up Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 – 50% off
- McFarlane – DC Multiverse 7" – Batman Duke Thomas – 58% off
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Lobo (DC Rebirth) 7" Action Figure - 30% off
- DC Comics Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle – 40% off
- Batman 12-inch Bat-Tech Action Figure – 33% off
- DC Comics Batman 12-inch Attack Tech Batman Action Figure – 33% off
- Batman 3-in-1 Batcave Playset with Exclusive 4-inch Batman Action Figure and Battle Armor – 17% off
- HALO 6.5" Spartan Collection – Master Chief Action Figure – 30% off
- Funko: POP! Moment Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with The Mirror Erised – 50% off
- Funko Pop! Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Previews Exclusive – 54% off
- Pokemon Battle Figure 2 Pack Blastoise & Charmander – 30% off
- Hallmark Nintendo Entertainment System NES Controller Christmas Ornament - 30% off
- Apex Legends Nessie 10" Plush – Green – 30% off
Prime Day 2023 Deals For Day 1 / July 11th
Below you'll find our favorite deals from Day 1 of Prime Day 2023, Many of these deals may still be available.
Prime Day 2023 Hasbro Deals
- Hasbro Deal of the Day (7/11 and 7/12) – NERF, Hasbro Gaming, Transformers and more (Up to 69% off): See on Amazon
- Hasbro Preschool Deal of the Day (7/11 and 7/12) – Play-Doh, Playskool, Baby Alive and more (Up to 73% off): See on Amazon
- Hasbro Monopoly Prime Day WOW Deal (7/12 at 5 – 6:30pm ET) – Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition (46% off): See on Amazon
- Hasbro NERF Prime Day WOW Deal (7/12 at 5 – 6:30pm ET) – NERF Disruptor Elite Blaster (47% off): See on Amazon
- Play-Doh Prime Day WOW Deal (7/12 at 6 – 7:30pm ET) – Play-Doh Slime 30 Pack (74% off): See on Amazon
- Prime Day Deals on Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Toys – See on Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Prime Day Deals
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals
- Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals
- Nerf Prime Day Deals
- Transformers Prime Day Deals
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Prime Day Deals
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Deals
Prime Day 2023 Mattel Deals
Save on select Fisher-Price toys, including:
- Fisher Price Power Wheels Gameday Jeep Wrangler
- Fisher Price Power Wheels BBQ Fun Jeep Wrangler
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Learning Home
- Power Wheels Thomas & Friends Ride-On Train, Thomas with Track
- Barbie Little Dreamhouse by Little People
- Coupons on baby gear including – Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Sling 'n Seat Tub, Fisher-Price On-the-Go Baby Dome, Fisher-Price SpaceSaver Jumperoo, Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo & Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Servin' Up Fun Jumperoo
Save on select Hot Wheels & More toys, including:
Save on select Jurassic World toys, including:
Save on select Mattel dolls, including:
- Disney Princess 12-Pack
- Starting 7/11 at 4:30pm PST, save on the American Girl Truly Me dolls, while supplies last.
Save on select Barbie toys, including:
- Barbie Doll House, 3-Story Townhouse with 4 Rooms & Rooftop Lounge, Furniture & Accessories Including Swinging Chair [Amazon Exclusive]
- Barbie Careers Doll & Playset, Baby Doctor Theme with Blonde Fashion Doll, 2 Baby Dolls, Furniture & Accessories
- Barbie It Takes Two Dolls & 20 Accessories, Let's Go Camping Tent Playset with Brooklyn & Malibu Dolls & 2 Moving Animals
- Barbie Birthday Wishes Doll with Blonde Hair and Pink Satin and Tulle Dress, Special Occasion Gifts and Collectibles
More details all week – In celebration of the Barbie movie and leading into the highly anticipated Amazon sales, Barbie and Amazon are teaming up for "Best Week Ever," a one-of-a-kind sale experience, featuring 7 days of back-to-back Barbie cross category deals. Kicking off Barbie's Best Week Ever in the Amazon store, be on the lookout for deals on the following items, new deals added each day through July 12th:
- Barbie Dream Closet Playset
- Barbie Ultimate Closet + Doll
- Barbie Doll and Hair Salon Playset
- Barbie On-set Stylist Doll & 14 Accessories, Blonde Malibu Fashion Doll with Cart, Smock, Makeup Palette, Puppy & More
- Barbie The Movie – Every Night Is Girls Night T-shirt
Prime Day 2023 Deals on LEGO Sets, Magna-Tiles, K'NEX and MoreShop the Prime Day LEGO Sale on Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster 76210 Building Set – 45% Off
- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75292 Mandalorian Starship – 30% off
- LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit – 30% off
- LEGO Star Wars: OBI-Wan Kenobi Inquisitor Transport Scythe 75336 Set – 30% off
- LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor 76125 Building Kit – 30% off
- LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck 76989 Building Set – 30% off
- LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Throne Room 75326 Set – 30% off
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Funko PopsShop Prime Day Deals on Funko Pops
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Year of The Shield – Captain America Through The Ages 5 Pack, Amazon Exclusive – 32% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates – Qui-Gon Jinn, Amazon Exclusive – 60% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates – Darth Maul, Amazon Exclusive – 57% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates – OBI-Wan Kenobi, Amazon Exclusive – 11% off
- Funko Pop! VHS Cover: Disney – The Little Mermaid, Ariel Amazon Exclusive – 35% off
- Funko Pop! Moment Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness – Dead Strange and Scarlet Witch – 66% off
-
Check out more of our favorite Prime Day Funko Pop deals right here
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Wizards of the Coast: MTG, D&D, and MoreShop the Prime Day D&D and MTG Sale on Amazon
- Dungeons and Dragons Book Deals – Players Handbook, Monster Manual, and more up to 64% off
- Dungeon Mayhem | Dungeons & Dragons Card Game - 27% off
- D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle – 30% off
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Set Booster Box – 28% off
- Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Booster Box – 29% off
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Vampiric Bloodline - 23% off
- Magic The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck - 45% off
- Magic The Gathering Strixhaven Set Booster Box - 27% off
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Board Games and PuzzlesShop Prime Day Board Game and Puzzle Deals on Amazon
- Catan Board Game – 40% off
- Exploding Kittens – 30% off
- Splendor - 44% off
- Pandemic – 30% off
- Ticket to Ride Europe – 30% off
- Mysterium – 30% off'
- One Night Ultimate Werewolf - 48% off
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza – 30% off
Prime Day 2023 Movie and TV DealsShop Prime Day Blu-ray Deals on Amazon
- Top Anime Blu-ray Deals
- Anime Classics From Crunchyroll Deals
- Movie Collection Blu-ray Deals
- Top 4K Blu-ray Deals
- Sony 4K Blu-ray Deals
- TV Box Set Deals
- Lionsgate Movie Collections
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Video GamesShop Prime Day Video Game Deals on Amazon
- PC Gaming Deals
- microSD and Storage Deals
- Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 67% off
- Octopath Traveler II - 34% off
- Jedi Survivor – 21% off with bonus $11 coupon
- 2021 Microsoft Xbox Series S Renewed - 26% off
-
Limited Edition Super Mario Oreos Are Available On Amazon For Prime Day
- While you're at it, make sure to check out Walmart+ week deals on video games
Prime Day 2023 Deals on BooksShop Prime Day Deals on Books
- LOTR and The Silmarillion J.R.R. Tolkien Illustrated Editions
- Brandon Sanderson Stormlight Archive Box Set – 64% off
- Fiction Bestseller Deals
- New Release Book Deals
- Top Reads on Kindle
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.0comments