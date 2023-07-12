LEGO Star Wars The Justifier Price Drop Hits Amazon For Prime Day 2023

Cad Bane's starship, The Justifier, first launched in LEGO form last year as part of the lead up to Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney+. If you haven't already picked it up, now would be a good time because Amazon has dropped the price of the 1022-piece set by 40% to an all-time low of $101.99 for Prime Day 2023. You can grab one right here while the deal lasts. You can shop all of Amazon's Prime Day LEGO deals right here through the end of the day today, July 12th.

LEGO Star Wars 75323 The Justifier: Cad Bane's starship, The Justifier is recreated in LEGO form with features that include a rear engine that folds up and down for flight and landing, a detailed cockpit, spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips and a 'laser' jail cell to imprison Omega. Minifigures include Cad Bane, Omega, Fennec Shand and Hunter along with a Todo 360 LEGO droid figure.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will return for its third and final season in 2024, completing the story of Omega, Crosshair, and the rest of the Bad Batch during the early days of the Galactic Empire. Here's the description from StarWars.com:

It began with the Emperor (once again voiced by Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire's cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. "It is imperative that this facility remain secure," Palpatine says. "Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire." All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega's capture at the hands of the Empire. "Omega's been waiting for us. I'm not making her wait another day." We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. "I'm not giving up, Crosshair," Omega tells him. "I won't leave you, either. You're my brother." Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures ("Why is there always a huge monster!" Wrecker asks, before dropping a thermal detonator in one's mouth.), and Ming-Na Wen's fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.

You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.