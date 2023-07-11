Funko Pops Are Dirt Cheap For Amazon Prime Day 2023
Are there Prime Day deals on Funko Pops? You bet there are. In fact, Amazon managed to group them together a bit more than they have in previous years, so you don't have to hunt around to find them. What's more, the discounts are incredibly high, exceeding 80% off in some cases.
If you want to check out all of the Funko Pop deals that Prime Day 2023 has to offer, then this link is one stop shopping. You can also find a dedicated Funko sale here on Amazon that's a bit easier to navaigate. Hundreds of Pop figures are up for grabs, including loads of Amazon exclusives, but we've handpicked some of our favorite Pops from the Prime Day sale below to get you started.
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Funko PopsShop Prime Day Deals on Funko Pops
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Year of The Shield – Captain America Through The Ages 5 Pack, Amazon Exclusive – 32% off
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Hooded Ahsoka with Dual Sabers - 38% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates – Qui-Gon Jinn, Amazon Exclusive – 60% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates – Darth Maul, Amazon Exclusive – 57% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates – OBI-Wan Kenobi, Amazon Exclusive – 11% off
- Funko Pop! VHS Cover: Disney – The Little Mermaid, Ariel Amazon Exclusive – 35% off
Funko Pop! VHS Cover: Disney – The Lion King, Simba (Amazon Exclusive) - 50% off
- Funko Pop! Moment Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness – Dead Strange and Scarlet Witch – 66% off
Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Year of The Shield – Captain Carter Riding Hydra Stomper – 83% off
Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6 – Sandman, Amazon Exclusive – 33% off
Funko Pop! WWE: Finn Balor (Balor Club) Amazon Exclusive – 69% off
- My Hero Academia- Kirishima – 54% off
- My Hero Acadamia – Ryuko in Hero Costume – 39% off
- My Hero Acadamia – Eri – 54% off
- Boruto – Inojin – 77% off
- Hunter x Hunter – Hisoka – 31% off
- Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Edward Elric (chance at Chase) – 12% off
- Naruto – Kotetsu Hagane with Weapon – 31% of
You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.