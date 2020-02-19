Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates, Special Features Unveiled

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from director J.J. Abrams will be available on digital platforms starting on March 17th, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on March 31st. Those dates confirm the leaks surrounding that huge 9-film Star Wars: The Skywalker 4K Blu-ray box set, so you can expect to see that on your doorstep on March 31st as well.

In addition to the home video release dates, Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled the full list of details regarding Blu-ray and digital special features. A complete breakdown of those features is available below, but expect to see a feature-length making of documentary, behind-the-scenes details on the Pasaana desert scenes (including the landspeeder chase), a segment with Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok) and his son Harrison, a feature with legendary composer John Williams, and more. Sadly, you won’t find director’s commentary or deleted scenes on the list. However, keep in mind that Target’s 4K Blu-ray exclusive does include some sort of bonus content with J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, but specific details regarding that content haven’t been revealed thus far.

Naturally, Star: Wars the Rise of Skywalker will also be available on Disney+ in 4K at some point this year – most likely in the summer. An educated guess would put it around July or so. If you don’t want to wait that long, your main options for owning Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Digital and Blu-ray are outlined below – including retailer special editions (Amazon is not offering Blu-ray pre-order options currently).

The official list of special features for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home video releases are as follows:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

