Star Wars Valentine's Day 2021 Funko Pops Officially Announced

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and we have the perfect gift idea for anyone looking for something romantic but also nerdy and unconventional. Funko and LEGO have kicked off their lineup of 2021 merch with new Valentine's Day-themed Star Wars Pop figures and buildable flower bouquet sets that seem like the perfect combo gift idea. Note that Funko's Valentine's Day Pop figures were released earlier this month, but just got an official nod as part of their massive Funko Fair 2021 event.

We'll start with Funko, who launched Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Yoda, and Chewbacca Pops complete with heart-shaped candy boxes and an intense pink color that will melt hearts (and eyeballs). Pre-orders for these figures are available in the links below. Not surprisingly, the Darth Vader version seems to be the hottest seller, so grab that one quick if you want to have it in time for Valentine's Day.

LEGO's Botanical collection launched as part of a huge wave of New Year's Day 2021 sets, and includes a bonsai tree and a flower bouquet. Both cost $49.99, which is a bit more than the average gift of a dozen roses, but these flowers have the advantage of lasting forever. Unfortunately, their stock levels aren't infinite, which is why they're mostly sold out at the moment. Keep tabs on the links below, hopefully we'll see a restock in time for Valentine's Day.

10280 Flower Bouquet / 756 pieces / $49.99 - Order at Walmart / Order at LEGO: LEGO's flower bouquet building set includes 756 pieces that you can put together to create a colorful flower display that will brighten up any room. You can even position many of the petals to create unique arrangements. A vase isn't included, but you can display them in just about anything - no water necessary!

10281 Bonsai Tree / 878 pieces / $49.99 - Order at Best Buy / Order at LEGO: Channel your inner Mr Miyagi with the 878-piece LEGO bonsai tree set, which you can style with classic green leaves or pink cherry blossom blooms. If you look closely, you'll notice that tiny frogs make up each blossom flower!

