Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Q-Figs Have Arrived

The Q-Fig line from Quantum Mechanix (QMx) stands out from the collectibles crowd thanks to intricate designs that capture the vibe of a character in unique and delightful ways. Take, for example, this gorgeous Batman: The Last Knight on Earth Q-Fig Elite Figure that was released earlier this month or the X-Men series released last year. Now they’ve turned their attention to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a Q-Fig collection based on the Nickelodeon series.

The TMNT 5-inch Q-Fig collection includes all four turtles – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Pre-orders are available via Entertainment Earth for $19.99 via the links below.

The Q-Figs are just one of several TMNT figure releases that have launched in recent months. Wave 2 of the TMNT Ultimates series launched in February, and NECA launched the second wave of 7-inch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures based on the 1991 Konami arcade classic Turtles in Time in January. The Turtles in Time wave includes Michelangelo, Raphael, Leatherhead, and Super Shredder, complete with accessories, a pixelated look inspired by the game, and arcade cabinet-style packaging.

The TMNT: Turtles In Time figures are exclusive to specialty / hobby shops, and you can pre-order the figures here as a full set for $89.99 with free shipping. It will be on your doorstep in May. The previously announced Wave 1 set can be ordered here for $89.99 with free shipping. It includes Donatello, Leonardo, Foot Soldier, and Slash with a whole bunch of accessories and the same pixelated look.

