The Lord of the Rings Tolkien Illustrated Edition Is 65% Off For Black Friday

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings launched in 2021 that includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. If you're a die hard LOTR fan but balked at the $75 price tag of the standard edition of this book, then your patience has paid off. It's a whopping 65% off on Amazon for Black Friday 2023.

The standard edition hardcover book is currently available here on Amazon for $26.13 (65% off) in hardcover, which matches its all-time low. However, you might want to go all in with the Special Edition, which is currently sold out here on Amazon, but available here at Walmart for $117.50. If you go with the latter, you'll get gorgeous slipcase and the full text printed in red and black along with thirty color illustrations and maps and sketches drawn by Tolkien himself. It also includes two removable fold-out maps drawn by Christopher Tolkien, leaves from The Book of Mazarbul, a copy of The Kings Letter, and more.

The full lineup of Tolkien Illustrated edition books include the following:

Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's vice president and publisher notes that Tolkien was "characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training. This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards."

New Lord of the Rings Movies Are On The Way

Last August, the IP rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit were purchased by Embracer Group, with plans to extend the franchise even further. Prior to that purchase, Prime Video developed the first season of a television show in the franchise, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has already been greenlit for a second season. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to create new Lord of the Rings movies, which will debut at a later date.

"I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group," said Lars Wingefors, Founder and Group CEO Embracer Group, at the time. "I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio."

What Will the New Lord of the Rings Movies Be About?

Plot details are currently unknown about the new Lord of the Rings movies, especially with the general story of The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit being told onscreen in films helmed by Peter Jackson. In a recent statement to Deadline, Jackson, as well as his co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, revealed that they are "in the loop" with these new plans.

"Warner Brothers and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way," the Oscar-winning trio said. "We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward."